The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Brittney Griner Faces 'Psychological Warfare' in Russian Penal Colony, Says Former Prisoner Sarah Krivanek
"The plus for Brittney is that she has a support system," says Krivanek, who predicts "the other inmates" will "back off" when they notice the outside attention she's receiving Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was released from a Russian penal colony on Nov. 7, is sharing frightening new details about the conditions Brittney Griner will face while serving her nine-year sentence. "I've brutally deteriorated after one year," Krivanek tells PEOPLE, "and she's facing nine," she says of the imprisoned WNBA star. Krivanek, who is now in...
Biden announces prisoner exchange that will return WNBA star Brittney Griner home
Brittney Griner has been freed from a Russian penal colony in a one-for-one swap for an international arms dealer, ending a 10-month ordeal for the WNBA star. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Biden said Thursday morning, with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, at his side. “After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones. And she should have been there all along.”
Blinken: U.S. Working 'Almost Every Day' To Bring Brittney Griner Home
The Biden administration is said to still be 'actively' working to secure the release of Griner and Paul Whelan.
Ukraine gets more U.S. aid as Russia-Iran ties worry West
KYIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States announced new military aid for Ukraine on Friday and vowed to disrupt Russian ties with Iran, which a British envoy said involved Moscow seeking hundreds of ballistic missiles and offering unprecedented military support in return.
