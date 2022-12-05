ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brittney Griner Faces 'Psychological Warfare' in Russian Penal Colony, Says Former Prisoner Sarah Krivanek

"The plus for Brittney is that she has a support system," says Krivanek, who predicts "the other inmates" will "back off" when they notice the outside attention she's receiving Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was released from a Russian penal colony on Nov. 7, is sharing frightening new details about the conditions Brittney Griner will face while serving her nine-year sentence. "I've brutally deteriorated after one year," Krivanek tells PEOPLE, "and she's facing nine," she says of the imprisoned WNBA star. Krivanek, who is now in...
Biden announces prisoner exchange that will return WNBA star Brittney Griner home

Brittney Griner has been freed from a Russian penal colony in a one-for-one swap for an international arms dealer, ending a 10-month ordeal for the WNBA star. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Biden said Thursday morning, with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, at his side. “After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones. And she should have been there all along.”
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Freedom of information under attack: U.S. House bill would protect global access

Bipartisan legislation introduced in the U.S. House last Thursday would create greater authority for the United States to protect global access to uncensored information. U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Bill Keating of Massachusetts and Chris Stewart of Utah introduced the legislation in response to efforts by authoritarian and repressive government restrictions of Internet access.
