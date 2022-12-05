Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Dobama Theatre’s world premiere of ‘The Land of Oz’ is a fun musical adventure with a timely message
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It’s been a long, yellow brick road for “The Land Oz,” the new, original musical from Dobama Theatre artistic director Nathan Motta and Cleveland playwright George Brant. The show was originally supposed to be the theater’s 2021 holiday production until COVID-19 altered those plans.
Nature Center Solstice Walk, featuring fun holiday events, is Dec. 16: Press Run
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- You are cordially invited to attend the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes’ third annual Winter Solstice Walk, to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Nature Center, 2600 S. Park Blvd. in Shaker Heights. Free and open to the public, the...
Cleveland.com
Akron’s rising-star alt-country band The Shootouts to perform at The Grand Ole Opry in February
AKRON, Ohio - Akron’s own Americana, honky tonk, trad-country fusion group, The Shootouts, has quietly been on a steady upward trajectory since their live debut as a fun side project for singer and band leader Ryan Humbert at the Euclid Tavern in the fall of 2015. Seven years later,...
Scott Hamilton, local ice skaters deliver festive fundraiser at Public Square rink (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With Christmas decorations, lights twinkling and red-and-green lit Terminal Tower as a backdrop and an ice rink full of skaters performing on Public Square, how could you not get into the holiday spirit?. Scott Hamilton, an Ohio native and 1984 Olympic gold medal figure skater and cancer...
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 8-11)
'Hamilton' returns to Playhouse Square and indie rockers Foals come to the Agora
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
Best Christmas tree farms in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And what better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than bundling up the family and heading off to the country to find the perfect tree?. For many Northeast Ohio families, a trip to the Christmas tree...
Cleveland.com news quiz: Who owns Bedrock?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The real estate firm Bedrock has revealed a sweeping plan to remake a section along the Cuyahoga River, an estimated $3.5 billion, 35-acre project intended to bring thousands of residential units, office space, public parks and other features to the riverfront. It’s an ambitious project from...
Baldwin Wallace winter math camp adds up to holiday fun: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- As a kid, math was my toughest and most dreaded subject. If only there had been a winter math camp back then. But this is the 21st century, and Baldwin Wallace University’s Division of Community Learning offers a Holiday Math Mini-Camp from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 for first- through 12th-graders at BW’s new Knowlton Center, 370 Front St.
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
Missing daylight yet? Earliest sunsets of the year this week
The earliest sunsets of the year will be within the next few nights, so when will it start heading the other direction?
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Grandpa Baum, namesake of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn, dies at age 93
ASHLAND, Ohio -- Paul “Dick” Baum, the “Grandpa” of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, at age 93. He and his wife had just celebrated 73 years of marriage on Dec. 4. “We’ve been blessed with their guidance and presence all these...
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
cleveland19.com
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
A little surprise for Mom back in Northeast Ohio: Send us your pet stories
BREVARD, N.C. -- Most weeks we receive an envelope containing articles about the Cleveland sports teams from Mom Brown, who lives in North Olmsted. She also includes the “People and their Pets” column -- usually a wonderful cat story. I felt it appropriate for her to read about...
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
