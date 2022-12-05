ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com news quiz: Who owns Bedrock?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The real estate firm Bedrock has revealed a sweeping plan to remake a section along the Cuyahoga River, an estimated $3.5 billion, 35-acre project intended to bring thousands of residential units, office space, public parks and other features to the riverfront. It’s an ambitious project from...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Baldwin Wallace winter math camp adds up to holiday fun: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- As a kid, math was my toughest and most dreaded subject. If only there had been a winter math camp back then. But this is the 21st century, and Baldwin Wallace University’s Division of Community Learning offers a Holiday Math Mini-Camp from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 for first- through 12th-graders at BW’s new Knowlton Center, 370 Front St.
BEREA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy