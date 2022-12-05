ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, FL

Florida man arrested for slapping police horse on butt

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An Odessa man has been arrested after he assaulted a police horse without provocation.

According to the arrest report, two mounted St. Petersburg officers were on duty around two in the morning on Saturday. Their horses were wearing their appropriate police insignia and red and blue flashing lights.

The officers claim that Alisha Lalani, 27, walk up to one of the horses and deliver an open handed slap to the rear of the animal.

Lalani claimed that he was unaware that he wasn’t allowed to strike a police horse.

He was promptly arrested and faces a charge of battery on a police horse.

Fort Myers, FL
