Archaeologists excavate 2000-year-old Roman cemetery discovered in Gaza
Excavations have begun in Palestine at the site of a 2000-year-old Roman cemetery.The site, in the northern Gaza Strip, was first discovered by construction workers on a building site for an Egyptian-funded residential area.An archaeological excavation project began on Wednesday, 7 December, led by the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Gaza, funded by the French School of Antiquities.Around 60 graves have been found so far.Dr. Jamal Abu Raida, Director General of Antiquities said: “A number of archaeological finds have been discovered, including pottery jars [and] glass vessels.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment England fan unravels live Israeli-state TV interview with two words after World Cup winMoment England fan unravels live Israeli TV interview with two wordsRecycling border collie helps clear up rubbish during walks
Previously Unseen Photos Show The Horrors Of Kristallnacht, The ‘Night Of Broken Glass’ On The Eve Of The Holocaust
The photos were discovered in an album owned by a Jewish-American soldier, but even his family isn't sure how they came into his possession. Starting on November 9, 1938, bands of Nazis roamed the streets of Germany and Austria, destroying and ransacking Jewish businesses, houses, and synagogues and brutally attacking anyone they suspected of being Jewish. Now, never-before-seen photos of this harrowing pogrom, dubbed Kristallnacht or the “Night of Broken Glass,” have been released by Yad Vashem.
These 84-Year-Old Nazi Photos Paint a Harrowing Picture of Kristallnacht
On November 9 and 10, 1938, Nazis wreaked havoc on thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, homes and synagogues throughout Germany and Austria. Mobs attacked Jewish families, looted and vandalized shops and torched buildings. Some 30,000 Jewish men were rounded up and sent to concentration camps. In the end,. Jews were killed...
‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum
Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms. On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
Rare 1,400-Year-Old Gold Brooch Found Among Early Medieval Tombs in Basel
Fifteen graves were uncovered during the excavation of an early medieval burial ground in the Kleinbasel neighborhood in Basel, Switzerland. A rare gold brooch is among the latest finds at the site. The existence of the burial ground has been known since the 19th century; the construction of new utility pipes, however, prompted a rescue excavation. Of the tombs that were unearthed, the most notable discovery was a gold robe clasp belonging to a young woman who died in her twenties during the seventh century. While the woman’s skeleton was accidentally destroyed during construction work in the 20th century, the jewelry remained...
Meet a medieval woman named 'Tora' who lived 800 years ago in Norway
Using skeletal remains unearthed in Norway, researchers created a realistic-looking model of what this medieval woman may have looked like.
Ancient Roman gold coins thought to be ‘fakes’ reveal long-lost emperor
An ancient gold coin long dismissed as a forgery is authentic and depicts a long-lost Roman emperor, according to a new study.The coin depicting the Roman emperor Sponsian was first unearthed in Transylvania, in present-day Romania, in 1713 along with a handful of other coins of the same design, said researchers, including those from University College London.The coins have been regarded as “fakes” since the mid-19th century, due to their crude, strange design features and jumbled inscriptions.In the new study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers compared the Sponsion coin with other Roman coins known to be genuine.The latest...
Archaeologists discover mummies with solid-gold tongues in Egypt
Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered several ancient mummies with solid-gold tongues in their mouths. The bizarre finding was made when preserved corpses were unearthed at the Quweisna necropolis in the central Nile Delta, about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300 BCE and 640 BCE. Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with gold chips shaped like human tongues in their mouths, said Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archeology, in a press release. Experts believe the real tongues of the dead were cut out during the embalming process and replaced with a piece of gold resembling...
Over 2,000-Year-Old Celtic Coins Worth Millions Stolen from German Museum in Under Ten Minutes
In a matter of no more than nine minutes, hundreds of Celtic coins were stolen from a museum in Germany’s Bavaria region on Tuesday. Officials in the area have mourned the heist as a tragedy, with some calling it a disaster. The heist took place at the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, a city about 45 minutes away from Munich. In total, it’s believed that around 483 coins were taken. Local police have estimated that trove to be worth “several million euros,” according to the Guardian. To conduct the heist, the thieves cut off the telephone service and internet connection for...
2,100-Year-Old Text By Previously Thought to Be Illiterate Spanish Tribe Found On Bronze Relic
Archaeologists in Spain have made a stunning discovery that could prove a previously thought to be illiterate Spanish tribe had a written language, El Pais reported Monday. In June 2021, a research team from the Spain-based Aranzadi Science Society uncovered a metal hand-shaped symbol with a hole by the palm while excavating a site in Northern Spain known as Irulegi. The bronze relic was initially thought to be a simple charm hung on a door until this year, when restoration of the piece revealed engraved text. The Hand of Irulegi, as it is now called, is now believed to be...
Ancient mummy portraits and rare Isis-Aphrodite idol discovered in Egypt
For the first time in 50 years, archaeologists have discovered Fayum mummy portraits at an ancient Egyptian site.
Hamburg lands major opera chief
The next head of Hamburg State Opera ia to be Tobias Kratzer, one of the most interesting directors of German opera, it was announced today. Kratzer, 42, caught the eye with Bayreuth’s Tannhäuser in 2019. He takes over Hamburg in 2025.
Berlin Philharmonic concertmaster: I’m inspired by klezmer
Zsolt Bognar’s latest interviewee on Living the Classical Life is Noah Bendix-Balgley, first concertmaster of the Berliner Philharmoniker. Originally from North Carolina, Noah was concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony for three years before winning the Berlin audition. He cites the clarinetist Franklin Cohen of the Cleveland Orchestra as a...
$20.7 M. Max Beckmann Portrait Breaks German Auction Records
A self-portrait by the German Expressionist painter Max Beckmann may now be the most expensive artwork ever to sell at auction in Germany, according to a report by the Associated Press. The painting hammered for $20.7 million on Thursday at Berlin’s Grisebach auction house. The previous record was for a 15th-century bronze sculpture of a Buddhist deity from China, which sold last year for about $10 million. The painting, titled Selbstbildnis gelb-rosa (Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink), was made in 1943 during the artist’s exile in Amsterdam, where he fled after his work was classified as “degenerate art” by the Nazi regime. Hundreds of his works were confiscated from...
Exclusive: Star pianist plays in sneakers after airline lost his kit
The Chopin competition winner Seong-Jin Cho arrived for a three-city tour of the United States with nothing to wear for his recitals. His concert suit was in his suitcase, which Air France appears to have left behind in Paris, somewhere. Last night Seong-Jin played the first tour date at Cal...
Iranian artists stage pro-women concert in Frankfurt
The Iranian-Canadian countertenor Cameron Shahbazi (pic) is organising a fundraiser at Frankfurt Opera on Monday for beleaguered Iranian women unnder the title, ‘Woman. Life. Freedom.’. He has lined up a galaxy of supporters and fellow-exiles, among them sopranos Ambur Braid, Lilian Farahani, Kristine Opolais and Giulia Semenzato, mezzo-soprano Anna...
US orchestra goes on strike for 46% pay rise
Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association walked out last night after theor pay demand was rejected. They’re still talking, though. Fort Wayne is not to be confused with the Fort Worth Symphony – pictured here during their last strike in 2016.
Death of a Royal Philharmonic cellist
The Leicester Mercury records the passing of Nigel Pinkett, cellist for four decades in the Royal Philharmonic and BBC Concert orchestras. He has solo credits on numerous recordings. As a tennegaer he led the cello section in a celebrated orchestra (below) founded by his father Eric Pinkett. The family were close friends with the composer Michael Tippett.
