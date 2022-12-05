Hyundai Mobis will use CES to unveil the new M.Vision TO and M.Vision HI concepts. Starting with the M.Vision TO, the concept is an autonomous shuttle that features an open and airy design thanks to the extensive use of glass on everything from the doors to the roof. The company didn’t go into many specifics, but the teaser image shows the concept will have active aero flaps and external displays, which appear to show upcoming stops as well as its destination.

1 DAY AGO