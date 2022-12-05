Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Toyota Launches Lotteries To Decide Who Gets GR Corolla RZ And Two-Seat Morizo Edition In Japan
Toyota’s GR Corolla is such hot property right now that anyone lucky enough to get themselves on the first wave of orders is going to feel like they’ve won the lottery. And if those owners are in Japan, they really will have won a lottery. Back in June...
Consumers Are Abandoning Toyota And Honda For Rival EVs
Toyota and Honda owners are abandoning ship for brands with more electric vehicle offerings, such as Tesla and Hyundai, says a new S&P Global Mobility report. Both Japanese automakers have been left behind in the drive to electric mobility. Toyota's sole EV offering, the bZ4X, had a poor start and was mired in controversy after it was found that its wheels could come off under hard braking. Honda hasn't sold an electric vehicle since the Clarity EV went west, but that's set to change with the arrival of the 2024 Prologue SUV.
ConsumerAffairs
Can your vehicle last more than 200,000 miles? Here are 20 that can
It’s not exactly a great time to be shopping for a new or used car but consumers who are planning on making a purchase are likely making fuel economy the primary factor in making their purchase. But is there another, perhaps overlooked consideration? How about longevity? Purchasing a vehicle...
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium: The best Small SUV for 2023?
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium could be the best small SUV for 2023. Find out why it's a steal here. The post The 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium: The best Small SUV for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
BMW 3.0 CSL, De Tomaso P900: This Week's Top Photos
BMW this week revealed a modern take on its legendary 3.0 CSL. The new version is based on the 4-Series platform and combines BMW's most powerful production inline-6 with rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission. Ferrari revealed a Vision Gran Turismo concept. The design is a wild single-seater with...
Carscoops
Lexus Is Developing A Manual Gearbox For EVs
Lexus confirmed it is working on a simulated manual gearbox for future EVs. The technology wants to replicate the feeling of a traditional manual transmission in a fully electric car. According to Takashi Watanabe, Chief Engineer at Lexus Electrified, the idea of the manual EV started from a discussion between...
Truth About Cars
Toyota May Give the Land Cruiser Another Run in the U.S.
Toyota killed the Land Cruiser for the United States after the 2021 model year, but the legendary off-roader has remained on sale elsewhere. The J300 Land Cruiser uses a twin-turbo V6 in place of its predecessor’s thirst V8 but remains a superbly capable SUV. Lexus still sells the related LX here, and we’re now hearing that Toyota may bring back the Land Cruiser, despite its slow sales numbers.
Is the 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander Just a Diet Toyota Sequoia?
The 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander coming. Is it just a smaller Toyota Sequoia? The post Is the 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander Just a Diet Toyota Sequoia? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Accord Vs. Toyota Camry Comparison: Keeping The Sedan Alive
High-selling mid-size sedans are rare, but the two models that have maintained relevancy in this shrinking segment are the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Last year, they were the only two sedans of this size to make the top 25 bestsellers list in the USA, and they've continued finding thousands of homes this year. Now that Honda has come out with an all-new Accord, it's the perfect opportunity to see if it can topple the ubiquitous Camry.
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For Future Electric Cars
"Lexus Electrified to reinvent the driving experience." That's the heading on the latest release from the Japanese luxury automaker, and it has now spilled more details on just how it will do that, with the brand's recent media forum in Brussels providing a simple takeaway: "All future development will be based on the principle of leveraging electrification to reinvent the driving experience. We want our vehicles to be truly enjoyable to drive."
Redesigned Toyota Prius Is a Stylish, Fuel-Sipping Eco Car
Toyota's new Prius and Prius Prime are greener and sportier than ever before.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Hyundai Mobis Unveils M.Vision TO And M.Vision HI Concepts For CES
Hyundai Mobis will use CES to unveil the new M.Vision TO and M.Vision HI concepts. Starting with the M.Vision TO, the concept is an autonomous shuttle that features an open and airy design thanks to the extensive use of glass on everything from the doors to the roof. The company didn’t go into many specifics, but the teaser image shows the concept will have active aero flaps and external displays, which appear to show upcoming stops as well as its destination.
Carscoops
Toyota To Discount 2023 Prius If Owners Opt For OTA Software Updates In Japan
Toyota’s leasing unit, Kinto, announced its new “Unlimited” service this week for Japanese customers beginning with the next gen 2023 Prius. The new product will bring down monthly payments for Prius customers in Japan who opt for over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, keeping their cars up to date for longer to help them hold onto their value for longer.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
Carscoops
What Do You Think Happened Here In This Wild Honda Crash?
A Honda Accord driver ended piling up on a concrete divider after swiftly losing control of the sedan in an incident that was captured on a dashboard camera of an adjacent vehicle. The Reddit user Coderite who shared this video titled it “Guy in the Accord must’ve been pissed at...
Manhart Butchers Ultra-Rare BMW M4 CSL To Create 700-HP MH4 GTR II
Manhart is back at it again, turning yet another BMW into a gaudy track monster, with the treatment transforming a new M4 CSL into the MH4 GTR II. The First MH4 GTR turned the F82 M4 DTM Championship Edition into a 700 hp beast and the new one wants to continue the trend of making the rare even rarer.
Carscoops
Volvo’s New EX30 Small SUV To Be Built In China, Offer Multiple Battery Options
During last month’s unveiling of the 2024 EX90, Volvo teased an entry-level crossover that will be introduced next year. The company didn’t say anything about it, but Volvo CEO Jim Rowan revealed some details during a lengthy interview with Automotive News Europe. While the company is keeping specifications...
Carscoops
Munro MK_1 Is A $61,000 Brick-Shaped Electric Off-Roader With Up To 375 HP
Munro Vehicles today took the wraps off its first-ever vehicle, the MK_1 electric off-roader. The company claims that the MK_1 is an SUV that’s as rugged and capable as it is eco-friendly. One Motor To Rule Them All. Depending on the ticked option box, the Munro MK_1 offers either...
Carscoops
GM BrightDrop Plant Becomes Canada’s First Large-Scale EV Factory
General Motors’ electric commercial vehicle subsidiary, BrightDrop, celebrated the start of production of its electric delivery vans in Ingersoll, Ontario. The plant, known as CAMI, is the first full-scale electric vehicle manufacturing factory in Canada, and brings with it the announcement that DHL will be the company’s first customer in the country.
