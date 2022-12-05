ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

whbc.com

Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
Galion Inquirer

GALION POLICE REPORTS

There was a report made of a domestic dispute on Winchester Road, both parties were given warnings. A report was made of a student trying to attack a teacher at Galion High School. The student was taken into custody. A male was issued a citation for an expired license on...
Cleveland.com

2 inmates on the loose after escaping correctional facility in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two men managed to break out a window Wednesday night and escape from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility. According to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Carpenter and Johnny Brooks Jr. got out of the facility just before 6:30 p.m. They were last seen running southeast from the facility located on 9892 Murray Ridge Road.
NBC4 Columbus

Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
cleveland19.com

Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio

Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
wqkt.com

Construction for New Facility Underway for a Millersburg Trucking Company

Construction of a Millersburg trucking company’s new multi-million dollar facility is now underway. Mast Trucking, a 24-hour refrigerated trucking business, will be building a 27,000 square-foot facility in Massillon on a 38-acre parcel of land with construction to cost somewhere between $6 million and $8 million. When the new facility is finished in spring, it will create 40 new jobs for the area and move 20 positions from other statewide facilities.
richlandsource.com

Former Westinghouse 'A' building is not going away quietly

MANSFIELD -- The former Westinghouse "A" building is apparently beginning to demolish itself -- and it's going to cost local taxpayers another $18,538. The walls of the decaying, five-story structure at 200 Fifth St. are expected to officially come tumbling down on Dec. 19 in what's been dubbed the "Westinghouse Demolition Extravaganza. It's expected to take six to 10 weeks to demolish the mammoth structure.
richlandsource.com

William "Bill" Martin

William "Bill" C. Martin, 80, of Mansfield passed away December 6, 2022 at his home after a brief illness. Bill was born March 17, 1942 in Parker, Pennsylvania to Charles W. and Zelia Anthony Martin. Bill retired from Glen-Gery Brick in Marion, Ohio. He was a member of the ham radio operator organization and St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years. Bill was also instrumental in the creation of the neighborhood watch club committee and loved restoring his Studebaker and spending many hours on projects in his garage.
richlandsource.com

Richland County Sheriff’s Office announces promotion

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the recent promotion of Transport Officer Dwight Hicks to Transport Sergeant on November 29, 2022. Sgt. Hicks was hired as a Correctional Officer in May 2008 and transferred to the Transport/Court Security Division in March 2016.
WKYC

Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
richlandsource.com

Patriarch behind 'Grandpa's Cheesebarn' dies at 93

ASHLAND — Paul "Dick" Baum, the man behind Ashland’s own Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweetie's Chocolates, died Thursday at the age of 93. The family made the announcement on the company’s Facebook page. GALLERY: Grandpa's Cheesebarn 40th anniversary. Grandpa's Cheesebarn celebrates its 40th anniversary July 27-29.
