Independence, MO

KMBC.com

1 dead after shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that turned fatal. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue around 9 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired. Police were patrolling nearby and rushed to the scene....
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

MDC Provides Clinic For Missouri 340

Have you considered racing across the state of Missouri in a canoe or kayak? The Missouri 340 is an annual event that does just that. The race is held August 1st to the 4th, but preparations are underway now. The Missouri Department of Conservation will have a FREE Missouri River...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday

What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
KANSAS CITY, MO

