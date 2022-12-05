Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
2022 Mansfield Post Award Winners
MANSFIELD—The 2022 Trooper and Dispatcher of the year for the Mansfield Post has been selected. Trooper Jesse Hoffer, 29, and Dispatcher Michael Adams, 45, will be receiving this award recognizing their service in 2022. Fellow employees selected Hoffer on his leadership skills, professional ethics, kind treatment of others, great work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Hoffer is a graduate of Lexington High School and then graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy on September 30, 2016. He has been assigned to the Mansfield Post his entire career.
richlandsource.com
7 Richland County school districts receive funding for safety, security updates
MANSFIELD — Schools across Richland County are planning safety and security upgrades after receiving grant funding from the state. Gov. Mike DeWine’s office has announced award winners for the third round of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Schools in Crestview, Madison and Mansfield all received funding.
heidelberg.edu
Local entrepreneur Suzie Reineke to join HU Board of Trustees
Local entrepreneur and marketing professional Suzie Reineke has been appointed to a four-year term on the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees. Her term begins in February 2023. “Suzie will be an outstanding addition to the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees! Her significant business experience, community commitment and leadership will complement the experiences and capabilities of our current trustees,” said Board Chair Kathleen Geier.
richlandsource.com
Gorman-Rupp shares profits with employees for 88th consecutive year
MANSFIELD – The Gorman-Rupp Company distributed profit sharing checks totaling more than $2.3 million to approximately 540 employees of its Mansfield and Gorman-Rupp Industries (Bellville, Ohio) Divisions. This was the 88th consecutive year that company employees have shared in the Company’s profits, a program started by co-founders J.C. Gorman...
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
richlandsource.com
Mansfield’s first film industry mixer hosted by Braintree & Cypress Hill Winery
MANSFIELD — Director and film producer of Rominus James Productions David Kirst saw “everyone having a good time” at Mansfield’s first film industry mixer Wednesday night. More than 100 people registered for the event hosted at Cypress Hill Winery at 51 E. 4th St. in Mansfield....
richlandsource.com
Richland County Building Dept. releases list of November permits
MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in November. If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Office announces promotion
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the recent promotion of Transport Officer Dwight Hicks to Transport Sergeant on November 29, 2022. Sgt. Hicks was hired as a Correctional Officer in May 2008 and transferred to the Transport/Court Security Division in March 2016.
New Albany company invests $45M in new facility, buys 83 acres for expansion
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany. The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, […]
richlandsource.com
William "Bill" Martin
William "Bill" C. Martin, 80, of Mansfield passed away December 6, 2022 at his home after a brief illness. Bill was born March 17, 1942 in Parker, Pennsylvania to Charles W. and Zelia Anthony Martin. Bill retired from Glen-Gery Brick in Marion, Ohio. He was a member of the ham radio operator organization and St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years. Bill was also instrumental in the creation of the neighborhood watch club committee and loved restoring his Studebaker and spending many hours on projects in his garage.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio
Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
richlandsource.com
Patriarch behind 'Grandpa's Cheesebarn' dies at 93
ASHLAND — Paul "Dick" Baum, the man behind Ashland’s own Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweetie's Chocolates, died Thursday at the age of 93. The family made the announcement on the company’s Facebook page. GALLERY: Grandpa's Cheesebarn 40th anniversary. Grandpa's Cheesebarn celebrates its 40th anniversary July 27-29.
crawfordcountynow.com
Community supports Bucyrus man in fight against cancer
BUCYRUS–The community is rallying around a Bucyrus man who is battling cancer and facing surgery in Cleveland after the holidays. Mark Betti, 60, is undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer, which was detected in August. Once his rounds of chemotherapy and radiation are complete, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic plan to remove the cancerous tumor in early January.
crawfordcountynow.com
Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud
BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
richlandsource.com
Barbara Marie Scott
Barbara Marie Scott, age 99, passed away just after midnight on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ontario Estates. Born August 16, 1923, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was one of eleven children of the late Catherine (Schadd) and John Meister. Barbara was a long-time member of the Middle Bellville Apostolic Christian Church. She was an amazing seamstress and tailor and completed alterations and fittings for many dress shops in the area. She enjoyed gardening and always had beautiful flowers in and around her home.
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
richlandsource.com
Plymouth announces a new football coach
PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth High School will have a new football coach on the sidelines for the 2023 season. In a Friday morning post on its Facebook page, the school announced that John Gillum will be the new football coach pending board approval.
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
richlandsource.com
Former Westinghouse 'A' building is not going away quietly
MANSFIELD -- The former Westinghouse "A" building is apparently beginning to demolish itself -- and it's going to cost local taxpayers another $18,538. The walls of the decaying, five-story structure at 200 Fifth St. are expected to officially come tumbling down on Dec. 19 in what's been dubbed the "Westinghouse Demolition Extravaganza. It's expected to take six to 10 weeks to demolish the mammoth structure.
Comments / 0