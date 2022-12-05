Read full article on original website
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79
Darvin Ham Gives Emotional Speech About His PTSD After Getting Shot
Darvin Ham opened up on the importance of therapy after revealing he suffers from PTSD due because he got shot when he was younger.
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Suffered Sprained Ankle Injury; Status for Bulls Game TBD
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson suffered a sprained right ankle during his team's 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told the news to reporters after the game and noted he didn't have an idea of Brunson's status for Wednesday's road matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
Bleacher Report
76ers' Joel Embiid Touted as 'Outrageously Good' in 53-Point Performance vs. Hornets
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dropped 53 points on 20-of-32 shooting alongside 12 rebounds to lead his team to a 131-113 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Embiid, who has now averaged 41.3 points in his last four games, also made all 11 of his free throws. He scored 20 points in the second quarter alone en route to 28 at the half.
Bleacher Report
Malik Beasley Calls out Rudy Gobert for 'Disrespectful' Late Layup in T-Wolves' Win
Malik Beasley took exception to Rudy Gobert taking an easy layup in the final seconds of Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. Speaking to reporters after the Timberwolves' 118-108 win, Beasley called Gobert's decision in that moment "disrespectful." "Unwritten rule of basketball and I told him that,"...
Pelicans maintain top spot in West after beating Suns again
The Pelicans topped the Suns in overtime on Sunday to maintain their spot atop the Western Conference.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: 'Rival Executives' Watching Raptors 'Closely' If Struggles Continue
Other NBA teams are reportedly keeping an eye on the Toronto Raptors in case they decide to make some significant trades this season. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, rival executives are "watching Toronto closely" and "bracing for fireworks" if the Raptors continue to hover around the .500 mark for the next couple of months.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Bob Myers, Steve Kerr Contract Extensions Discussed by GSW
The Golden State Warriors are exploring new contracts for head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors have "broached the concept" of an extension with Kerr. Myers, whose current deal is set to expire after this season, and the Warriors have had talks...
Bleacher Report
Paul Silas Dies at 79; College Basketball Hall of Famer Won 3 NBA Championships
Former NBA star, College Basketball Hall of Famer and longtime NBA coach Paul Silas died on Sunday. He was 79. The Fertitta Family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.<br><br>Our heartfelt thoughts are with Stephen and his family during this difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/EOMSjv23t5">pic.twitter.com/EOMSjv23t5</a>
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Intel: Three Potential Fire Sales + a Juicy Kyle Kuzma Rumor
As NBA trade season nears, the buyers are still trying to identify the sellers. Some are obvious if you look at the bottom of the standings. Among the league's worst teams, league sources believe the Detroit Pistons may be open to trading shooter Bojan Bogdanović, the Orlando Magic are expected to shop Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba, and the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott) and the Houston Rockets (Eric Gordon) may part with veterans.
Bleacher Report
Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Got Carried Away' on Game-Ending Dunk vs. Suns
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson sent a message with a game-ending dunk in Friday's 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns:. The Suns seemingly took offense to the big dunk when the game was already decided on Friday, with Chris Paul and Cameron Payne among those arguing with Pelicans players after the final whistle.
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Says 'I Don't See the Point' in Returning for Regular Season
Odell Beckham Jr. isn't even hiding that he wants to be a playoff mercenary for a team this season. Appearing on The Shop during Thursday Night Football, Beckham said he doesn't see the point of trying to play in the regular season:. Beckham is relishing the opportunity to have playoff...
NFL fans upset as Dolphins flagged for roughing the passer on Justin Herbert hit
NFL fans watching the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins game on Sunday were upset with a roughing the passer call on a Justin Herbert tackle.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Lakers Blasted by NBA Twitter for Poor OT Shooting in Loss vs. 76ers
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 in overtime on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, dropping to 10-15 on the season. Anthony Davis had a solid outing, finishing with 31 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. However, LeBron James, who returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, struggled.
Bleacher Report
JJ Redick Says He Previously Spoke to Joe Mazzulla About Joining Celtics Staff
JJ Redick has made a name for himself in the broadcasting world, but the former NBA sharpshooter was at least under consideration to join the coaching staff of the league's best team. While talking to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White on The Old Man and the Three podcast (h/t Souichi...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Rams' Final 4 Games of Season, Sean McVay Says
Baker Mayfield's dramatic, game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night appears to have won him the starting spot going forward. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for the final four games of the season.
Bleacher Report
Thomas, Spieth Win Capital One's 'The Match 7' vs. Woods, McIlroy
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth won the seventh edition of Capital One's The Match Saturday with a 3-and-2 victory over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The superstar quartet enjoyed some evening golf during the 12-hole competition. Thomas and Spieth took the lead and...
Bleacher Report
USC QB Caleb Williams Praised for 'Incredible' Season After 2022 Heisman Trophy Win
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy, beating out Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan for the honor. CALEB WILLIAMS IS THE 2022 HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER 🏆<br><br>🎵 Connor Price & Bens - Spinnin <a href="https://t.co/wU8SGaIg10">pic.twitter.com/wU8SGaIg10</a>
Bleacher Report
Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD
Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Declared NFL MVP Leader by Fans as Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons with a 48-22 road win over the New York Giants. No player has been more instrumental in the team's success than quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the NFL MVP buzz grew louder after a dominant performance.
