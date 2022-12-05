ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

76ers' Joel Embiid Touted as 'Outrageously Good' in 53-Point Performance vs. Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dropped 53 points on 20-of-32 shooting alongside 12 rebounds to lead his team to a 131-113 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Embiid, who has now averaged 41.3 points in his last four games, also made all 11 of his free throws. He scored 20 points in the second quarter alone en route to 28 at the half.
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Bob Myers, Steve Kerr Contract Extensions Discussed by GSW

The Golden State Warriors are exploring new contracts for head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors have "broached the concept" of an extension with Kerr. Myers, whose current deal is set to expire after this season, and the Warriors have had talks...
Bleacher Report

Paul Silas Dies at 79; College Basketball Hall of Famer Won 3 NBA Championships

Former NBA star, College Basketball Hall of Famer and longtime NBA coach Paul Silas died on Sunday. He was 79. The Fertitta Family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.<br><br>Our heartfelt thoughts are with Stephen and his family during this difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/EOMSjv23t5">pic.twitter.com/EOMSjv23t5</a>
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Intel: Three Potential Fire Sales + a Juicy Kyle Kuzma Rumor

As NBA trade season nears, the buyers are still trying to identify the sellers. Some are obvious if you look at the bottom of the standings. Among the league's worst teams, league sources believe the Detroit Pistons may be open to trading shooter Bojan Bogdanović, the Orlando Magic are expected to shop Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba, and the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott) and the Houston Rockets (Eric Gordon) may part with veterans.
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Got Carried Away' on Game-Ending Dunk vs. Suns

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson sent a message with a game-ending dunk in Friday's 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns:. The Suns seemingly took offense to the big dunk when the game was already decided on Friday, with Chris Paul and Cameron Payne among those arguing with Pelicans players after the final whistle.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Lakers Blasted by NBA Twitter for Poor OT Shooting in Loss vs. 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 in overtime on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, dropping to 10-15 on the season. Anthony Davis had a solid outing, finishing with 31 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. However, LeBron James, who returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, struggled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Rams' Final 4 Games of Season, Sean McVay Says

Baker Mayfield's dramatic, game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night appears to have won him the starting spot going forward. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for the final four games of the season.
Bleacher Report

Thomas, Spieth Win Capital One's 'The Match 7' vs. Woods, McIlroy

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth won the seventh edition of Capital One's The Match Saturday with a 3-and-2 victory over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The superstar quartet enjoyed some evening golf during the 12-hole competition. Thomas and Spieth took the lead and...
BELLEAIR, FL
Bleacher Report

USC QB Caleb Williams Praised for 'Incredible' Season After 2022 Heisman Trophy Win

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy, beating out Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan for the honor. CALEB WILLIAMS IS THE 2022 HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER 🏆<br><br>🎵 Connor Price & Bens - Spinnin <a href="https://t.co/wU8SGaIg10">pic.twitter.com/wU8SGaIg10</a>
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD

Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
