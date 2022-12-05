Bonds for Streetcar and Vote on Housing Affordability Action Plan: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Dec. 6

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts will host an opening reception for its next exhibit “Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Great American Dream,” Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Through a diversity of influences and medium, eight artists examine and critique America’s obsession with wealth, the ways it shapes class and status and how systemic barriers deny some communities opportunity and restrict their social mobility.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO