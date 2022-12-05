Bonds for Streetcar and Vote on Housing Affordability Action Plan: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Dec. 6

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
thereader.com
Bonds for Streetcar, Affordable Housing Plan Prompt Hours of Debate for Votes Next Week
The Omaha City Council adjourned well after sunset Tuesday evening, as testifiers turned out for public hearings on funding for the streetcar project and the proposed affordable housing action plan.
thereader.com
1st Sky Omaha in the Morning, Reader guest: Bridget Fogarty, 12/05/22
Guest: Bridget Fogarty – The Reader. / Omaha man gets a little time for leaving a noose for a Black co-worker. / Black and Native kids over-represented in the welfare system. / A reservation school graduates 100%. / NE's regenerative farming movement grows. / Omaha's Black Woman-owned barbershop makes Afrotech news. / Paul Beeee, Buddi3 Da Gawd.
thereader.com
Wayne Sealy, Creative Force Behind Omaha’s Mystery Manor
In 2019, Michael Torson and I decided to make a documentary on Omaha's longest-running haunted house, Mystery Manor. We knew we had a great story, and within minutes of meeting its owner, Wayne Sealy, we knew we had a great storyteller to recount it.
thereader.com
Palm Visits Omaha’s Reverb Lounge
Palm, an experimental art-rock band from Philadelphia, played Omaha's Reverb Lounge on December 4th, 2022. Palm's live performances are praised for their dissonance, with jagged guitars and math-rock rhythms leading the stage. Their latest album, Nicks and Grazes, hones these musical techniques while following an adventuresome spirit.
thereader.com
Double Dare
Two-person shows typically require the viewer to engage in a game of compare-and-contrast, piecing together the reasons for the visual pairing. Not so in Project Project's latest exhibition "Just because I carry it well, doesn't mean it isn't heavy," a true collaboration between Lincoln artists Patricia Davis and Amanda Durig, opening with a reception on Dec. 9 from 6-10 p.m.
thereader.com
‘Opulence’
The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts will host an opening reception for its next exhibit "Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Great American Dream," Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Through a diversity of influences and medium, eight artists examine and critique America's obsession with wealth, the ways it shapes class and status and how systemic barriers deny some communities opportunity and restrict their social mobility.
