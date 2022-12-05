This Week’s Sports Schedule in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is this week’s high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Dec. 5-10
Basketball
Dec. 5
Cleburne County at Randolph County
Gadsden City at Jacksonville
Handley at Anniston
Lincoln at Childersburg
Tarrant at Donoho
Weaver at Spring Garden
Wellborn at Pleasant Valley
Dec. 6
Alexandria at Sardis
ASD at Faith Christian
Cherokee County at Etowah
Clay Central at Handley
Cleburne County at Woodland
Glencoe at West End
Hokes Bluff at Weaver
Jacksonville Christian at Spring Garden
Munford at Ohatchee
Oxford girls at Mortimer Jordan
Piedmont at Wellborn
Saks at Donoho
St. Clair County at Lincoln
Southside at Hewitt-Trussville
Victory Christian at Ragland
White Plains at Anniston
Dec. 7
Anniston at Munford, 4 p.m.
Dec. 8
Coosa Christian at Cedar Bluff
Donoho at Gaylesville
Lanett at Handley
Ohatchee at Glencoe
Piedmont at Weaver
Pleasant Valley at Woodland
Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
White Plains vs. Paulding County, 5 p.m.
Oxford girls vs. Pinson Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Pinson Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Dec. 9
Cedar Bluff at Jacksonville Christian
Cleburne County at Munford
Donoho at Faith Christian
Etowah at Southside
Gaylesville at Spring Garden
Jacksonville at Cherokee County
Lincoln at Alexandria
Ohatchee at Wellborn
Pleasant Valley at Coosa Christian
Randolph County at Dadeville
Sand Rock at Fyffe
Talladega at Anniston
Weaver at Ashville
White Plains at Saks
Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
Northgate vs. Central-Phenix City, 6 p.m.
Oxford vs. Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10
Cherokee County girls vs. Skyline at Sylvania
Spring Garden girls in Sylvania Classic
Woodland at Randolph County
Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
Chelsea vs. Central-Phenix City, 11 a.m.
Homewood vs. Fairfield, 12:30 p.m.
Dothan vs. Huffman, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville vs. Carrollton, 3:30 p.m.
Shades Valley vs. Auburn, 5 p.m.
Auburn vs. Oxford girls, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Hiram, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Dec. 6
Oxford at Alexandria
Saks at White Plains
Weaver, ASB at Cleburne County
Dec. 8
Alexandria, ASB at Lincoln
Cleburne County, Ohatchee at Saks
Oxford at Leeds
Weaver at Susan Moore
Dec. 9
Alexandria, Cleburne County, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver
Dec. 10
Alexandria, Cleburne County, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver
