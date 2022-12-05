ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

This Week’s Sports Schedule in Calhoun County

 4 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

December 5, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is this week’s high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Dec. 5-10

Basketball

Dec. 5
Cleburne County at Randolph County
Gadsden City at Jacksonville
Handley at Anniston
Lincoln at Childersburg
Tarrant at Donoho
Weaver at Spring Garden
Wellborn at Pleasant Valley

Dec. 6
Alexandria at Sardis
ASD at Faith Christian
Cherokee County at Etowah
Clay Central at Handley
Cleburne County at Woodland
Glencoe at West End
Hokes Bluff at Weaver
Jacksonville Christian at Spring Garden
Munford at Ohatchee
Oxford girls at Mortimer Jordan
Piedmont at Wellborn
Saks at Donoho
St. Clair County at Lincoln
Southside at Hewitt-Trussville
Victory Christian at Ragland
White Plains at Anniston

Dec. 7
Anniston at Munford, 4 p.m.

Dec. 8
Coosa Christian at Cedar Bluff
Donoho at Gaylesville
Lanett at Handley
Ohatchee at Glencoe
Piedmont at Weaver
Pleasant Valley at Woodland

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
White Plains vs. Paulding County, 5 p.m.
Oxford girls vs. Pinson Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Pinson Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 9
Cedar Bluff at Jacksonville Christian
Cleburne County at Munford
Donoho at Faith Christian
Etowah at Southside
Gaylesville at Spring Garden
Jacksonville at Cherokee County
Lincoln at Alexandria
Ohatchee at Wellborn
Pleasant Valley at Coosa Christian
Randolph County at Dadeville
Sand Rock at Fyffe
Talladega at Anniston
Weaver at Ashville
White Plains at Saks

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
Northgate vs. Central-Phenix City, 6 p.m.
Oxford vs. Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10
Cherokee County girls vs. Skyline at Sylvania
Spring Garden girls in Sylvania Classic
Woodland at Randolph County

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford
Chelsea vs. Central-Phenix City, 11 a.m.
Homewood vs. Fairfield, 12:30 p.m.
Dothan vs. Huffman, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville vs. Carrollton, 3:30 p.m.
Shades Valley vs. Auburn, 5 p.m.
Auburn vs. Oxford girls, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Hiram, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Dec. 6
Oxford at Alexandria
Saks at White Plains
Weaver, ASB at Cleburne County

Dec. 8
Alexandria, ASB at Lincoln
Cleburne County, Ohatchee at Saks
Oxford at Leeds
Weaver at Susan Moore

Dec. 9
Alexandria, Cleburne County, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver

Dec. 10
Alexandria, Cleburne County, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. 

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

