This Week’s Sports Schedule in Calhoun County

Photo by Calhoun Journal

December 5, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is this week’s high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Dec. 5-10

Basketball

Dec. 5

Cleburne County at Randolph County

Gadsden City at Jacksonville

Handley at Anniston

Lincoln at Childersburg

Tarrant at Donoho

Weaver at Spring Garden

Wellborn at Pleasant Valley

Dec. 6

Alexandria at Sardis

ASD at Faith Christian

Cherokee County at Etowah

Clay Central at Handley

Cleburne County at Woodland

Glencoe at West End

Hokes Bluff at Weaver

Jacksonville Christian at Spring Garden

Munford at Ohatchee

Oxford girls at Mortimer Jordan

Piedmont at Wellborn

Saks at Donoho

St. Clair County at Lincoln

Southside at Hewitt-Trussville

Victory Christian at Ragland

White Plains at Anniston

Dec. 7

Anniston at Munford, 4 p.m.

Dec. 8

Coosa Christian at Cedar Bluff

Donoho at Gaylesville

Lanett at Handley

Ohatchee at Glencoe

Piedmont at Weaver

Pleasant Valley at Woodland

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford

White Plains vs. Paulding County, 5 p.m.

Oxford girls vs. Pinson Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Oxford vs. Pinson Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 9

Cedar Bluff at Jacksonville Christian

Cleburne County at Munford

Donoho at Faith Christian

Etowah at Southside

Gaylesville at Spring Garden

Jacksonville at Cherokee County

Lincoln at Alexandria

Ohatchee at Wellborn

Pleasant Valley at Coosa Christian

Randolph County at Dadeville

Sand Rock at Fyffe

Talladega at Anniston

Weaver at Ashville

White Plains at Saks

Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford

Northgate vs. Central-Phenix City, 6 p.m.

Oxford vs. Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10

Cherokee County girls vs. Skyline at Sylvania

Spring Garden girls in Sylvania Classic

Woodland at Randolph County



Larry & Connie Davidson Classic, Oxford

Chelsea vs. Central-Phenix City, 11 a.m.

Homewood vs. Fairfield, 12:30 p.m.

Dothan vs. Huffman, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Carrollton, 3:30 p.m.

Shades Valley vs. Auburn, 5 p.m.

Auburn vs. Oxford girls, 6:30 p.m.

Oxford vs. Hiram, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Dec. 6

Oxford at Alexandria

Saks at White Plains

Weaver, ASB at Cleburne County

Dec. 8

Alexandria, ASB at Lincoln

Cleburne County, Ohatchee at Saks

Oxford at Leeds

Weaver at Susan Moore

Dec. 9

Alexandria, Cleburne County, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver

Dec. 10

Alexandria, Cleburne County, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE