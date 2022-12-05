Read full article on original website
Avatar: The Way of Water First Reactions Released Online
Thirteen years after the original film became the highest grossing movie of all-time and secured a Best Picture nomination, the much talked-about Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is here. To make things even more exciting for the return to Pandora, the James Cameron-directed sequel had its world premiere tonight in London and the first official reactions to the film have made their way online! Audience members from the first screening are calling the sequel a "Never-ending visual spectacle", with others noting it's "easily" better than the first film. Check out the full range of reactions to the new movie below!
Matt Damon Reunites With Bourne Identity Director for New Movie
Matt Damon has officially found another project and he will be working with his The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon and Liman are expected to team up on a new film called The Instigators for Apple Original Films with Casey Affleck also attached to star. This will also mark Damon and Affleck's first project together since the latter one an Academy Award for Manchester by the Sea. The Instigators is being written by Chuck Maclean and was being developed for Studio 8 by Jeff Robinov and John Graham. Damon, Robinov, Graham, Ben Affleck and Kevin Walsh will produce the film.
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Scores Unexpected Rating
M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin has received an unexpected rating from the MPA (Motion Picture Association). Knock at the Cabin has been Rated "R" for "Violence and language." This is somewhat of a departure for Shyamalan: his only R-rated film was The Happening in 2008, with his other directorial efforts – The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Last Airbender, Split, The Visit, Glass, and Old – all being rated PG-13 or PG.
Kenan and Kel Reunite Once Again at People's Choice Awards
It's another Kenan and Kel reunion at tonight's People's Choice Awards. It may be hard to imagine now, but there was once a time fans were clamoring for Kenan and Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reunite. The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sitcom before also starring together in the 1997 film Good Burger, so there is a segment of fandom that has wanted to see Kenan and Kel collaborate again. We've seen Kenan and Kel back together at the Emmy Awards and last week's Saturday Night Live, but this year's edition of the People's Choice Awards features another appearance.
Avatar 4 Is So "Nuts" It Made Studio Execs Give James Cameron the Note "Holy F-ck"
Filmmaker James Cameron has a proven track record of delivering highly ambitious narratives that also go on to be major financial successes, with his ambitions continuing to surprise fans so much so that when he sent his script for Avatar 4 to executives at 20th Century Studios, the response he got was, "Holy f-ck." With how ambitious the original Avatar was and with reports about Avatar: The Way of Water being that he continues to take his storytelling and technical craft to new heights, this will surely spark excitement among fans about how he will manage to continue to push the cinematic artform to new heights. Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
Wonder Woman 3 Scrapped as James Gunn's DCU Plans Come Together
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios appear to be going back to the drawing board with their Wonder Woman franchise, as plans for the upcoming third film have been scrapped by newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins delivered a script treatment from her and Geoff Johns and they were told that, as the project stands, it did not fit in with the studios plans for the future of the DC Universe. Warner Bros. Pictures co-Chairs and co-CEO's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were the ones to break the news to Jenkins and currently no decisions have been made about the next steps.
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
Wicked Movie Adds Michelle Yeoh
The casting announcements for Wicked keep coming, and the highly-anticipated musical movie is shaping up to be pretty epic. Last year, it was officially announced that the long-awaited film was finally coming from In the Heights director Jon M. Chu with Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba. It's also been reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is playing Fiyero, Jurassic Park alum Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard, and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater is taking on the role of Boq. After the news of Slater's casting was announced yesterday, many Broadway fans were eager to find out who would be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Today, the casting has been revealed, and it's definitely a pleasant surprise.
Everything Everywhere All At Once Director Shuts Down Fans Attacking Critics
Dan Kwan, one of the two directors collectively known as The Daniels, wants fans to know that the team behind Everything Everywhere All At Once already feels the love, and there's no need to get in internet fights over the movie. With year-end lists starting to be a thing, it's inevitable that the movie will make its way into many critics' "best movies of 2022" stories. And while it's uncommon for crowd-pleasers to also be critical darlings, Everything Everywhere has done just that. Unfortunately for all involved -- and as we have seen with movies like Black Panther and Spider-Man: No Way Home -- that can encourage some rude behavior from fans.
The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Jonathan Majors Explains How Kang Is Different Than Thanos
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania star Jonathan Majors broke down how his villain is different than Thanos. In an interview with CinePOP, the Kang the Conqueror actor explained that while his bad guy follows after the Mad Titan, there is a gap in power. As evidenced by Avengers: Endgame, time travel is absolutely on the board for everything since. You've seen time travel and different universes come into play during Phase 4 of the MCU, and that pace is only going to quicken. Doctor Strange told Spider-Man that they knew little about the Multiverse and that's exactly Kang's domain. The Avengers had a rough go of it with Thanos in just this one dimension. How will they fare against an eventual army of Kang's forces from multiple realities. Check out his compliment to Thanos down below.
HBO Max Reality Favorite Not Returning For Season 3
One of Issa Rae's HBO Max shows will not be returning for Season 3. In an exclusive report from The Jasmine Brand, Sweet Life: Los Angeles was confirmed to not be returning. With Season 3 premiering just this August, a lot of viewers were wondering why the show wouldn't be continuing on Max. Well, some of the series stars have hinted that the Discover and HBO merger has a lot to do with it. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been reportedly targeting a lot of programs with budgets he feels are out of line with internal expectations. (In this case that Discovery-style reality show programs have preferable budgets to some of Max's offerings.) That comes as little comfort to fans expecting more. But, there is a silver lining as the team behind Sweet Life is looking for another home for the show. Hope springs eternal in the streaming landscape and hopefully this isn't the end.
Joker 2 Fan Art Gives Lady Gaga Classic Court Jester Harley Quinn Costume
Warner Bros. Discovery have been working on a ten year plan to revitalize their DC Comics franchise and even placed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn and Safran will work hand in hand on films in the main DC Universe, with projects like the Joker sequel will be handled by Todd Phillips and co. It was recently revealed that a sequel to 2019's Joker movie was in the works and would be titled Joker: Folie a Deux. It would later be revealed that Lady Gaga was cast as Harley Quinn for the film and that it would also have musical aspects. Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to begin filming sometime next year, so we have little to no details on how Lady Gaga will look as Harley Quinn and one fan has a great idea of how she could look. A DC Studios fan created a new concept of how the actress could look as Harley Quinn and even gives her a look that updates the classic court jester look.
Man of Steel 2: Status of Henry Cavill Sequel Reportedly Revealed Amid DC Studios Changes
The live-action DC landscape has evolved quite a lot in recent years, and there have been more and more projects that fans have wanted to see along the way. One pretty popular suggestion has been another Henry Cavill-led Superman movie, and the anticipation surrounding that only grew after Cavill reprised his role in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, but conflicting rumors have only made fans uncertain if this rumored new Superman film will happen. A new report from Deadline hints at the reality of the situation, and where the film may or may not fit within James Gunn and Peter Safran's future DC Studios plans.
Two Popular Netflix Shows Battle for Top Spot on Streaming Charts
Two of Netflix's TV shows are battling it out for the top spot on the latest streaming charts – but which one will take the crown? (Pun!) Manifest has been ruling Netflix all throughout Fall 2022, but now The Crown is back, and it has its eyes on the throne. The latest streaming ratings are in, and they show that The Crown Season 5 came dangerously close to taking the top spot. The Crown Season 5 premiered on Netflix on November 9th, a little under a week after Manifest Season 4 – Part 1 premiered on the streaming service, and quickly shot to the stop.
Elvis Star Austin Butler Reveals Surprising Audition Story for Dune: Part Two
Austin Butler has been having a monumental year, thanks to his starring role in the biopic Elvis. The number of highly-anticipated projects in Butler's filmography seems to only be growing, including him playing Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in next year's Dune: Part Two. As we wait to see what Butler will be like as the iconic villain, the actor is shedding light on the wild process that went into auditioning for the role. In a recent interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Butler revealed that he actually did not formally audition for the part of Feyd-Rautha, but was chosen by director Denis Villeneuve after the pair met in person.
Netflix Allowing More Users to Join "Secret Club" to Screen Movies and Shows Before They Premiere
Netflix is letting more people get the chance to view upcoming shows and movies early. In a new report from Gizmodo, it seems that some users are reporting the red brand opening up its doors to the "Secret Preview Club." Earlier this year, it was discovered that Netflix had a system for certain users to preview upcoming titles and give feedback after watching them. Understandably, the rush to try and get into the program was absolutely wild. But, not everyone got their golden ticket to seeing stuff a bit early. That's set to change with some of these emails getting out on social media and other sites. It seems like the streamer is trying to refine strategy as it has faced a bit of upheaval in the last few years. (The CEO is now claiming that all of their problems are down to password sharing, which the user base is collectively rolling their eyes at.) Check out what the original "Secret Preview Club" emails had to say down below.
