Giving a fresh and candid insight into life in the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries Harry & Meghan certainly isn’t short on revelations. And we’ve only had three episodes of the series so far. The documentary sees the couple opening up about the intense scrutiny and pressure they face from the media. As well as discussing the toll of growing up around a constant environment of cameras, Prince Harry explains the reciprocal agreement that the royal family shares with the UK media in the third episode of his Netflix show — and his distrust of the small circle of outlets who get to dictate the narrative.

1 DAY AGO