Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Kate Middleton Debuts $400,000 Prince of Wales Pendant
Kate Middleton and Prince William — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — recently welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the United Kingdom.
Coins found in New England help solve mystery of murderous 1600s pirate: "One of the greatest crimes of the 17th century"
One tarnished silver coin at a time, the ground is yielding new evidence that in the late 1600s, one of the world's most ruthless pirates wandered the American colonies with impunity. Newly surfaced documents also strengthen the case that English buccaneer Henry Every - the target of the first worldwide...
The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy family outing to Christmas fair following visit to US
The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly enjoyed an outing to a Christmas fair fundraiser with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following the royal couple’s return to the UK. RELATED: JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg shares photos with the Princess of Wales ...
Daily Beast
Harry and Meghan Land in New York on Private Jet Ahead of Ripple of Hope Awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in New York Tuesday, preparing to accept the Ripple of Hope award from the Robert F. Kennedy foundation, for taking a “heroic” stand against “structural racism” in the royal family. The couple were photographed stepping into an SUV in...
Fans Pick Sides as Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Face off in ‘the Dress Battle’
Here's what social media users are saying about the Princess of Wales' look vs. the Duchess of Sussex's in a Twitter "Dress Battle."
The touching story behind Kate Middleton's gorgeous gold hoop earrings
Kate Middleton's gold hoop earrings have a sweet story attached to them
Bustle
Prince Harry Breaks Down The Royal Rota & How It Works In Candid Confessional
Giving a fresh and candid insight into life in the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries Harry & Meghan certainly isn’t short on revelations. And we’ve only had three episodes of the series so far. The documentary sees the couple opening up about the intense scrutiny and pressure they face from the media. As well as discussing the toll of growing up around a constant environment of cameras, Prince Harry explains the reciprocal agreement that the royal family shares with the UK media in the third episode of his Netflix show — and his distrust of the small circle of outlets who get to dictate the narrative.
A UN biodiversity convention aims to slow humanity's 'war with nature'
Delegates from nearly 200 countries are gathering in Canada to try to fix humanity's relationship with nature. The convention comes during an emerging extinction crisis.
purewow.com
Prince William Met Up with U.S. President Joe Biden in Boston—Check Out the Photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton just spent the past few days in Boston, which was the site of this year's Earthshot Prize Awards. And while the couple made a few important stops along the way, the Prince of Wales caught our attention when he met up with none other than U.S. President Joe Biden.
Negotiations at COP15 summit seek global agreement on fostering biodiversity
The COP15 biodiversity summit got underway Tuesday in Montreal, Canada, where 192 member nations were set to negotiate conservation and biodiversity goals that will remain in effect for at least the next decade.
Kate Middleton's Rented Earthshot Gown Called 'Pure PR Genius'
The Princess of Wales surprised fans by wearing her first rented evening dress for the Earthshot Prize awards.
First coinage featuring King Charles III released
Nearly 5m 50p coins will enter circulation across 9,452 Post Office branches throughout December
Sophie Wessex' leather skirt and cream blouse wow crowds during surprise US visit as she receives huge accolade
Sophie Wessex' leather skirt and cream blouse, worn during surprise US appearance, set the stage for a week of stateside engagements
Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America
Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...
CBS News
