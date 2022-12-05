ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who jumped to death at Disneyland was principal accused of child endangerment

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09G2Wx_0jXytLWp00

A man who jumped to his death at Disneyland was a school principal due in court Monday on child endangerment and battery charges — which he blasted in a social-media suicide note.

The jumper was identified by authorities as Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach elementary schools for 22 years, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Court records show that he was due in court for a pre-trial conference hearing Monday for the two misdemeanor charges — which he directly blamed for his suicide in a lengthy Facebook post just before he leaped from the Mickey & Friends parking garage.

“I hate when people leave this Earth with so many unanswered questions. So, I hope this provides some insight and perspective,” the proud one-time “administrator of the year” told his Facebook friends in a calm tone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5kiq_0jXytLWp00
Christopher Christensen, 51, blasted the charges he faced in an online note just before his suicide at Disneyland Saturday.
Facebook/Christopher Christensen

In the note, he introduced friends to “my wife, Marlena,” writing: “Yes, you heard me correctly. Most of you don’t know this but we privately married 3 ½ years ago.

“Marlena and I love and adore each other and our relationship has been amazing … up until recently,” he wrote alongside photos of them on their wedding day.

“Unfortunately, two weeks ago she and I got into a heated argument at home in front of the girls,” he explained, admitting that “tempers were flared and strong words were exchanged.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VTDF_0jXytLWp00
“So, here I am … writing my final FB post to all of you,” the principal wrote before leaping to his death late Saturday.
Facebook/Christopher Christensen

“However, never in this exchange did I hit, slap, or hurt Marlena in any manner. Nor did I ever touch the girls (I never have and never will),” he stressed, saying he loved the girls “like my own.”

“Unfortunately, Marlena’s anger got the best of her that night and she called the police, which landed me in jail that night. Yes, me! A man who has never hit or harmed ANYONE in his life!” he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wqX8_0jXytLWp00
His suicide note was the first time he revealed he’d actually been married to the woman he blames for falsely accusing him of domestic violence.
Facebook/Christopher Christensen

He claimed that his secret wife “truly regrets making that call, because the events of that night have completely unraveled both of our lives.”

“I am on the brink of losing my job, as I am out on administrative leave until my case is ‘resolved,'” he wrote of the case, which court records show he pleaded not guilty to in his Nov. 22 arraignment.

His wife “knows I would never hurt her or the girls” — and “has been trying to clear my name with little success,” he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oudQL_0jXytLWp00
The longtime principal insisted his wife “truly regrets” falsely accusing him, calling himself a victim of an “extremely flawed” legal system.
Facebook/Christopher Christensen

“However, the legal system is extremely flawed (especially against men/fathers) and it’s sickening how quickly and easily an innocent man can be thrown in jail based on zero evidence or proof!” he seethed.

“So, here I am … writing my final FB post to all of you,” he wrote.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3Lm4_0jXytLWp00 Man jumps to his death from Disneyland parking structure: report

“I need you all to know that a gentle, kind, loving and sincerely good man has been destroyed by one unfortunate night. It really is unfortunate! This is NOT me! This is NOT something that I ever thought would happen to me,” he wrote.

His sign-off included a touching tribute to the “past 21+ years” during which he “truly loved educating and leading thousands of students and families as a principal” in the Fountain Valley School District.

“Please remember me for all the good I brought to the world of education,” he pleaded, while also thanking fellow musicians who have performed alongside him “over the past 30 years.”

“There is so much more I want to say, but I am going to spend the rest of today reaching out to those closest to me to let them know how much I love them,” he wrote.

“This is not an ideal way to go out, but at least I get a chance to say some final words to those who I love and adore,” said Christensen, who had three adult children from a previous relationship as well as three stepchildren, according to the L.A. Daily News.

“Take care everyone. Please, please, please be kind to one another! Treat each other with kindness and grace,” he wrote.

“There is too much anger in the world and people need to start treating each other better. What I’ve shared with you above is a prime example of how ‘anger’ can really have long-lasting and extremely damaging effects on a person’s life,” he ended the tragic note.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpIjs_0jXytLWp00
Christensen left the note before jumping to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland in Anaheim late Saturday.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Orange County Superior Court records do not detail the exact allegations against Christensen.

The alleged acts happened on Nov. 15, and Christensen posted $10,000 bond and was released on Nov. 17. He then pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and battery during his arraignment on Nov. 22.

Before his death, he had been principal at Courreges Elementary School for more than 11 years, his LinkedIn showed.

“Our hearts are so broken. We love you, Mr. C and we’ll miss you immensely,” the school’s PTA wrote early Monday .

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .

Comments / 656

Earth is 4.6 bill years old
4d ago

As the tears roll down my face, the note he left to his family and friends broke me down. My mother taught me as a Tot. Never call the police in a domestic situation. Either one of you will end up dead or in jail. Call if your life is only truly in danger. Rip

Reply(65)
233
Arbiter of Truth
4d ago

sidenote folks: if you are hiding a marriage then you are hiding much more... and much deeper. nobody ends their life over a few misdemeanor charges that could be thrown out in court with her just saying it didn't happen... there will be more to this story you better believe 😉

Reply(58)
167
Your conscience
4d ago

Shame on Marlena for her lies! She has to now live with her truth....wonder how she'll HONESTLY explain this to those precious innocent children...

Reply(10)
147
 

WASHINGTON STATE
