Moscow, ID

Boyfriend of slain Idaho student Madison Mogen breaks silence on bloody attack

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 4 days ago

The grieving boyfriend of Madison Mogen, one of four murdered University of Idaho students , broke his weeks-long silence about the monstrous killings during a heartbreaking memorial in the town where one victim grew up.

“None of these people deserved this,” Jake Schriger said at the Friday vigil in Post Falls, hometown of slain student Xana Kernodle, 20.

Schriger — who knew all four victims — recounted his first date with Mogen, 21, at The Breakfast Club in Moscow, and how that friendship blossomed into romance.

“She was the first person I talked to every morning and the last person I talked to before bed,” Schriger said at the vigil at the Real Life Ministries. “She was the person that I loved most.”

Mogen’s close friend Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were also killed in the off-campus home in Moscow on Nov. 13.

“She was the first person I talked to every morning and the last person I talked to before bed,” Jake Schriger said at a vigil.
maddiemogen/Instagram
Schriger recalled his first date with Maddie at The Breakfast Club in Moscow, Idaho.
maddiemogen/Instagram

Schriger’s mom had told The Post Mogen “and Jake went together like peanut butter and jelly.”

Nearly three weeks after their bodies were found, authorities have not yet named a suspect or found the large knife believed to have been used in the massacre.

Kaylee’s parents, Steve and Kristi Goncalves, and their other four children; Mogen’s father, Ben Mogen; and Kernodle’s dad, Jeffrey Kernodle, also attended the vigil.

On Sunday, Steve Goncalves told The Post he’s working with his own private investigators because he fears local authorities are too “inexperienced.”

The distraught dad sharply criticized Moscow police, who backtracked on claims the killer appeared to be targeting at least one of the four victims and have yet to suggest a profile of the likely killer.

Mourners at a memorial service held last week for the slain students.
REUTERS
Slain University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Kaylee and Maddie were brutally stabbed to death along with Kernodle and Chapin, who were in a bed on the second floor .

Two other roommates who were asleep on the ground floor likely slept through the bloodbath and were unharmed, police have said.

