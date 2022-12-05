ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some NJ schools not giving students with disabilities missed services

Some New Jersey school districts may be violating state law around services that students with disabilities lost during the pandemic, advocates say.Parents in some districts are being asked to write requests for meetings related to services their child missed during the pandemic or to sign documents about makeup services without having a discussion about their children’s academic gaps during that time period, the advocates say. This runs counter to a New...
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum

Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
Roselle Catholic ranks #1 in preseason basketball rankings

ROSELLE, N.J. (PIX11) — The very best high school boys’ basketball team in the country calls New Jersey home. MaxPreps has Roselle Catholic listed as number one in their preseason rankings. “It’s a tremendous honor. We’re very proud of that,” Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff told PIX 11 News. “Anytime you’re recognized as the […]
Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
New Jersey poised to open first state-of-the-art ‘smart’ hospital

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s being billed as the hospital of tomorrow, the first technologically advanced smart hospital in New Jersey at the Hackensack University Medical Center. State health inspectors are giving it a thorough look this week as the facility prepares to open its doors to patients before the end of the month. The […]
Fox Soul's Al Reynolds to Host Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's 20th Anniversary Fete On Thursday

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) at the nearly 100 year-old Newark Symphony Hall on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10:00pm.
Popular Hot Chicken Chain To Make N.J. Debut

A popular hot chicken chain is making its way to the Garden State. Dave’s Hot Chicken has announced its New Jersey debut per NJ Advance Media. The spicy chicken eatery will be opening on Friday, Dec. 9 at 57 Route 23 in Wayne, New Jersey. According to the outlet,...
Irvington, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The College Achieve Public Schools basketball team will have a game with Irvington High School on December 06, 2022, 13:00:00.
Archdiocese of Newark to hold collection to aid Catholic aging religious

NEWARK, NJ — The National Religious Retirement Office announced that, on Dec. 10 and 11, the Archdiocese of Newark will hold the annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection in parishes throughout the area. Last year, the parishioners of the archdiocese donated $325,581.40 to the collection. In 2022, the Dominican...
