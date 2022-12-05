Read full article on original website
shu.edu
Mary Kate Naatus to Join Seton Hall as Assistant Provost and Dean of Continuing and Professional Education
Mary Kate Naatus, Ph.D., Assistant Provost and Dean of Continuing and Professional Education. On January 3, Seton Hall will welcome Mary Kate Naatus, Ph.D., to the position of Assistant Provost and Dean of Continuing and Professional Education. In this role, she will be responsible for the recently reorganized Division of...
Some NJ schools not giving students with disabilities missed services
Some New Jersey school districts may be violating state law around services that students with disabilities lost during the pandemic, advocates say.Parents in some districts are being asked to write requests for meetings related to services their child missed during the pandemic or to sign documents about makeup services without having a discussion about their children’s academic gaps during that time period, the advocates say. This runs counter to a New...
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
Roselle Catholic ranks #1 in preseason basketball rankings
ROSELLE, N.J. (PIX11) — The very best high school boys’ basketball team in the country calls New Jersey home. MaxPreps has Roselle Catholic listed as number one in their preseason rankings. “It’s a tremendous honor. We’re very proud of that,” Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff told PIX 11 News. “Anytime you’re recognized as the […]
With servers still offline, Hudson County Schools of Technology goes old-school low tech
The Hudson County Schools of Technology (HCST) took a trip back in time to the 1980s for a second straight day Tuesday. The internal computer servers at the district, which includes High Tech High School in Secaucus and County Prep and Explore Middle School in Jersey City, remained offline, leading to a second straight half-day of classes for students.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
New Jersey poised to open first state-of-the-art ‘smart’ hospital
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s being billed as the hospital of tomorrow, the first technologically advanced smart hospital in New Jersey at the Hackensack University Medical Center. State health inspectors are giving it a thorough look this week as the facility prepares to open its doors to patients before the end of the month. The […]
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Opening reception at Mana; Free parking for non-commercial vehicles in Bayonne utility lots | Upcoming
Brunch reception, opening of “Derrick Belcham: The You Voice”. Mana Contemporary presents “The You Voice,” a nine-channel video installation by filmmaker Derrick Belcham on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brunch reception. The show runs until Jan. 28. The work explores the...
Fox Soul's Al Reynolds to Host Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's 20th Anniversary Fete On Thursday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) at the nearly 100 year-old Newark Symphony Hall on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10:00pm.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Hot Chicken Chain To Make N.J. Debut
A popular hot chicken chain is making its way to the Garden State. Dave’s Hot Chicken has announced its New Jersey debut per NJ Advance Media. The spicy chicken eatery will be opening on Friday, Dec. 9 at 57 Route 23 in Wayne, New Jersey. According to the outlet,...
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
Did hackers take the technology out of the Hudson County Schools of Technology?
Classes at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses were cut short and all after-school activities were canceled Monday because the district’s internal computer servers were knocked offline. District officials, who did not respond for comment immediately, would not say if the disruption was the...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
Irvington, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark to hold collection to aid Catholic aging religious
NEWARK, NJ — The National Religious Retirement Office announced that, on Dec. 10 and 11, the Archdiocese of Newark will hold the annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection in parishes throughout the area. Last year, the parishioners of the archdiocese donated $325,581.40 to the collection. In 2022, the Dominican...
Hudson County taps former NYC official Becky Scott to head corrections department
A former bureau chief of the New York City Department of Corrections is heading across the river to take on a key Hudson County role. Becky Scott, who retired from a 30-year career in New York City corrections last year, is expected to be appointed director of the Hudson County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week.
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
