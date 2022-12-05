ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter Biden cagey about Elon Musk Twitter reveal on laptop story censor

By Mark Moore
 4 days ago

Hunter Biden blew off questions while at a White House event Sunday about the release of Twitter ​documents showing how the social media giant suppressed The Post’s blockbuster reports on his laptop in October 2020. ​

The first son attended the star-studded reception in the East Room where President Biden addressed the ​ Kennedy Center honorees who included George Clooney, the Irish rock band U2, Grammy winner Gladys Knight, composer Tania León​ and singer-songwriter Amy Grant.

White House pool reporters covering the ceremony sought to question Hunter Biden about release of the so-called “Twitter Files” and the impending Republican investigations of his foreign business dealings, detailed by The Post’s reporting in 2020. ​

Hunter Biden, seated in the back of the room with his wife, Melissa Cohen, smiled and walked away as the band began playing U2 songs.

Geoff Earle, a reporter for the Daily Mail, snapped a picture of Hunter Biden at the event greeting members of the audience.​

Hunter Biden, at a White House reception for Kennedy Center honorees, ignored questions about Twitter’s report on censoring The Post’s report on him in October 2020.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag
President Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen, at the Kennedy Center on Sunday.
AFP via Getty Images

“Hunter Biden worked the room in black tie​,” Earle wrote in a caption to the pic.​

Twitter owner Elon Musk released details of the internal deliberations behind the decision by a small circle of top Twitter executives to censor The Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden in 2020.

Hunter Biden greets guests at the White House, including former Washington Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, at a reception for Kennedy Center honorees.
AFP via Getty Images

The documents, released in a report by journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday, showed that the group kept their discussions secret from then-CEO Jack Dorsey and ultimately decided that the article may have included “hacked materials.”

“Although several sources recalled hearing about a ‘general’ warning from federal law enforcement that summer about possible foreign hacks, there’s no evidence — that I’ve seen — of any government involvement in the laptop story,” Taibbi wrote.​

The Post’s Miranda Devine reported on Monday that one of the execs involved in the decision to block the Hunter Biden story said in a sworn deposition that the FBI had warned the company during “weekly” meetings before the 2020 presidential election to beware of “hack-and-leak operations” involving state actors involving the first son.

Hunter Biden at a reception Sunday at the White House for Kennedy Center honorees.
AFP via Getty Images

​”The extraordinary revelation for the first time lays bare how the FBI was involved in pre-bunking the story of the laptop, which had been in the bureau’s possession for almost a year​,” Devine wrote.  ​

She wrote in her column that the FBI agent who organized those meetings with Big Tech was Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan, who wrote in his postgraduate thesis about ​his belief that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help then-Republican candidate Donald Trump. ​

Republicans seized on the Taibbi report to point a finger at the cozy relationship among Big Tech, the mainstream media and the Democratic Party to keep certain information under wraps, as well as the involvement by the Biden family in Hunter Biden’s business relationships.

“What he’s showing here is evidence that the Biden campaign colluded with Big Tech to suppress a story that we now know is 100% true,” ​Rep. James ​Comer, who is likely to become the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” in reference to Taibbi’s report.

Comer (R-Ky.) went on to lay out what he believes to be the connection to the president.

He said the Hunter Biden laptop, which The Post used as the basis of its reporting, “provides evidence that not only did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his involvement with his family’s influence peddling and shady business dealings, it also proves that Joe Biden was a part of those shady business deals​.​”

Comments / 82

Mark Barner
4d ago

1. What's this guy doing at a WH function?2. When does the MSM "Collusion" maelstrom commence? Just kidding. We know the MSM will continue to ignore the story. Story broke on a Friday. It's the following Monday and not a peep

Reply(8)
66
Carmine Basciano
3d ago

Has anyone ever seen so much corruption with the Biden family, The DOJ,the Feds,Schummer,Pelosi what a Swamp toxic group.I hope Justice prevails

Reply(8)
54
AP_000944.b8c3cdeb8b7643148e509add1b156de0.1521
3d ago

Get them!! All of them, Bunch of crooks Elon you have them shaking in their chairs. Interesting they did this to Trump.. and found nothing on Trump! What are they afraid of??

Reply
30
New York Post

New York Post

