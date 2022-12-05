ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson’s complete relationship timeline

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOBiZ_0jXytAoq00

Keke Palmer keeps her love life pretty private — but the actress revealed in her December 2022 “Saturday Night Live” monologue that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson .

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the former Disney Channel star said at the time, opening her blazer to reveal her bare stomach.

“It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she continued.

Check out a timeline of Palmer and Jackson’s under-the-radar relationship, which they made public in 2021.

Memorial Day meeting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hurlt_0jXytAoq00
The duo met in the summer of 2021.
dvulton/Instagram

The duo reportedly crossed paths for the first time in May 2021 at a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy, though neither the “Nope” star nor the fitness instructor confirmed the rumor.

Sweet social media snaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjhH4_0jXytAoq00
Palmer and Jackson have written rare social media tributes to each other.
kekepalmer/Instagram

Jackson and the “True Jackson, VP” alum wrote loved-up Instagram tributes to each other via Instagram later that same year.

“Never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are,” Jackson wrote for Palmer’s August birthday. “You’ve been a blessing from above & I thank you for showing me a lot of feelings I didn’t know I had in me.”

In a post of her own the following month, Palmer gushed, “Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don’t share the same blood with.

“I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space,” she continued in October 2021. “I will always cherish what you have given me.”

TikTok debut
@kekepalmer

And all the people said AMEN!!! 😏😏💋@southernbelleinsults / @dariusdaulton / #southernbelleinsults

♬ original sound – Keke Palmer

Jackson appeared on Palmer’s TikTok account for the first time in November 2021.

“Lady Miss takes what she WANTS,” the Emmy winner captioned the footage of herself appearing to make out with her partner from behind a fan.

Breaking her silence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrP26_0jXytAoq00
The actress is “happiest” with the fitness instructor.
BACKGRID

Palmer gushed to Bustle about her boyfriend in a March 2022 interview, explaining she didn’t want to “hide” him because he made her “the happiest” she has ever been.

“[Keeping our relationship a secret is] a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life,” the KeyTV founder added at the time.

Pregnancy reveal https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSxft_0jXytAoq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RMt9_0jXytAoq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Zq0Y_0jXytAoq00

Palmer called her pregnancy “the biggest blessing” during her baby bump debut . “I am so excited, guys,” she told the audience. “I’m gonna be a mom!”

Jackson confirmed his paternity the following day with an Instagram Story photo of the “Scream Queens” alum, captioned, “2023” with a red heart emoji.

As for Palmer, she called the trainer her “other half,” gushing, “Thank you … for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone!”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Arielle Charnas and her husband Brandon’s complete relationship timeline

Fashion influencer Arielle Charnas and her husband Brandon made headlines when rumors started swirling that they were heading for a divorce. But the Something Navy founder’s rep exclusively told Page Six that they are happily in love and are doing just fine. Here is a complete rundown of their relationship, from how they met to building a family together. A not so meet-cute Arielle first met Brandon in 2009. He went shopping with his mom at the Theory store in Meatpacking District in NYC where Arielle happened to be working at the time. “He was so rude and not nice to me,” Arielle...
Page Six

Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance

Amy Robach was spotted for the first time after she was taken off the air following her alleged affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes being exposed. The anchor, 49, looked completely unfazed while walking her dog around her new New York City neighborhood on Wednesday. Robach seemingly dressed up for the occasion as she rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse, which she paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. She styled her blonde bob into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets of downtown Manhattan. Robach’s outing comes just days after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Marvin Gaye’s ex-wife Janis Hunter Gaye dead at 66

Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Page Six

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., evicted from $2M Miami apartment

Wendy Williams’ son was evicted from his $2 million apartment in Miami after he failed to pay $70,000 in rent. Kevin Hunter Jr. was hit with an eviction lawsuit in August after failing to pay monthly rent since February, documents obtained by Page Six reveal. The complaint includes a copy of Hunter’s lease, which shows Williams paid $100,000 upfront for the first year of the apartment. Hunter’s response, which was filed about two weeks later, owns up to the failed rent and explains that he was unable to pay it because his famed mother went through “some health issues” that resulted...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Kathy Hilton reunites with ‘RHOBH’ cast at People’s Choice, makes fun of Lisa Rinna feud

Kathy Hilton and the rest of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast put on a united front during the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday Night. While playing a round of Celebrity Family Feud alongside host Kenan Thompson, the Bravolebrities were all smiles despite the ongoing feud between Hilton and sister Kyle Richards, as well as with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. In fact, Hilton — who kept her half-sister at an arm’s length — even made a nod at the now-infamous tequila-gate. When Thompson asked the ladies “something you shouldn’t do at a party,” the reality star quipped back,...
Page Six

Kathy Hilton applies lip gloss during Mariska Hargitay’s PCAs speech: ‘Rude’

Kathy Hilton steals the show wherever she goes. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star hit the stage with her co-stars at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards 2022 to introduce the winner of the Best Drama TV Star award, handing it over to “Law & Order” actress Mariska Hargitay. However, once Hargitay got on stage, fans weren’t exactly paying attention to her heartfelt speech with Hilton in the background. The Casa del Sol tequila investor opened up her glittering Valentino purse and pulled out some lip gloss to freshen up her look — all as cameras rolled on the “SVU” star’s speech about...
Page Six

ABC pulls Backstreet Boys’ holiday special after Nick Carter rape allegation

ABC will no longer be airing the Backstreet Boys’ Holiday special “A Very Backstreet Holiday.” The special, which was set to air on Dec. 14, was pulled after singer Nick Carter was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during the boy band’s 2001 tour, according to Variety. Carter, along with fellow bandmates AJ McLean, Kevin Richarson, Brain Littrell and Howie Dorough, had filmed the special earlier this month in Los Angeles, filled with songs from their 10th studio album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” to celebrate the holiday season. The special was also set to feature celebrities Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle,...
NEVADA STATE
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen avoid each other at starry Art Basel bash

Kim Kardashian avoided brushing shoulders with ex-pal Larsa Pippen at an exclusive star-studded Art Basel afterparty at Miami hotspot Gala on Friday night. Page Six confirmed that the Skims founder didn’t interact with Pippen at the club, which served as the unofficial afterparty spot following Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel bash earlier in the night. “Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Serena Williams arrived through the back door, stopping for photo ops around 3 a.m. before proceeding to their sister Kylie [Jenner’s] table,” a spy told Page Six. The source added, “The [Kardashian] sisters didn’t see Larsa Pippen who was sitting on...
Page Six

Meghan Markle explains why she ‘rarely wore color’ while living in the UK

Meghan Markle was intentional about wearing mainly “muted tones” while living in the United Kingdom. “I rarely wore color,” the “Suits” alum recalls in the third episode of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” docuseries, which dropped Thursday. “There was thought in that,” Markle, who began her relationship with Prince Harry in 2016, explains. “To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] if there’s a group event. “But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family,” the former actress continues. “So I was like,...
Page Six

ABC investigating if T.J. Holmes violated company rules with affairs

T.J. Holmes’ affairs with Amy Robach and other colleagues have put him under the microscope at ABC, Page Six is told. Sources say that after the press revealed his relationships with co-anchor Robach, producer Natasha Singh and at least one other staffer, the network’s human resources department is now combing through his past to find out if he dated anyone else below him on the totem pole. “It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor,” said an insider. “The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees.” Meanwhile, a network insider said that ABC’s...
Page Six

Amy Robach steps out with a friend amid T.J. Holmes affair scandal

Amy Robach appeared to be in high spirits as she stepped out with a friend in New York City amid her affair scandal with “GMA3” co-host T.J. Holmes. Robach, 49, was seen smiling and chatting with a pal as she went for a walk in Manhattan, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The news anchor didn’t seem to be keeping a low profile as she hung out with her friend. Robach kept things casual, wearing jeans and a light blue cardigan topped with a camel coat. She accessorized with sunglasses and hoop earrings. The journalist’s low-key outing came after she and her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Lenny Hochstein says he’ll ‘be single’ soon in shocking ‘RHOM’ hot mic moment

Lenny Hochstein better learn to turn off his mic. In a shocking hot mic moment from the forthcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” the plastic surgeon can be heard whispering to his newly single friend Vito, “In a couple of months, I might be single, too.” When probed whether he and wife Lisa Hochstein were having specific issues or general ones, Lenny complained that it had been “the same stuff it’s always been.” “‘I do anything I want whenever I want, and you stay home and go to work and come back,” he was overheard saying of Lisa’s mentality. Vito said he...
Page Six

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie dead at 62

Tina Turner has suffered another tragedy. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer’s son Ronnie died this week, his wife, Afida, announced on Instagram. He was 62. “My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad 😡,” Afida captioned a carousel of photos of her late husband. “This is a tragedy u...
Page Six

Madonna confuses fans with ‘weird’ black lace balaclava

Madonna’s fans are having a tough time facing her latest fashion statement. On Wednesday, the Queen of Pop, 64, posted an Instagram Reel and several Instagram Stories wearing a black lace balaclava, matching bustier and plenty of bling. Madonna wore one of her signature diamond grills and accessorized further with a riding crop, just as she did during Art Basel in Miami last week. But the Material Girl’s followers couldn’t wrap their heads around her face-obscuring ensemble. “You are an amazing singer and you don’t need to be doing all of this! It’s making you look old and desperate for attention….please stop!” one commented...
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez is Christmas-ready in red-hot suit and custom $3K Valentino bag

Jennifer Lopez is feeling the Christmas spirit. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, rocked a Christmas-inspired head-to-toe red look in a series of Instagram photos posted yesterday, wearing the color on everything from her lips to her shoes and personalized “J.Lo” handbag. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” Lopez posted along with green and red heart emojis and a Christmas tree, adding the hashtag of her new album, “#ThisIsMeNow” and tagging her J.Lo Beauty brand. Wearing a red Max Mara coat with a wide red belt over a coordinating jumpsuit, the star perched on top of a sofa in...
Page Six

Country star Zac Brown is engaged to model Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown has a sweet love — and he isn’t about to lose it. The 44-year-old reportedly proposed to Kelly Yazdi “a while ago” while the pair were vacationing in Hawaii, according to People. “It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private,” a source told the outlet. While it’s unclear how long the twosome have been dating, Yazdi, 31, joined the Zac Brown Band on tour for their latest album, “The Comeback.” In fact, the model-turned-actress appeared to be wearing an engagement ring on that finger in an Instagram post from the country star’s birthday back in July. Reps for Brown have...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Meghan Markle claims paparazzi paid neighbors to record her backyard

Meghan Markle claimed she was hounded by paparazzi so much that her neighbors accepted cash in exchange for streaming access to her Toronto backyard. The Duchess of Sussex detailed the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — in which the exited royals open up about life before, during, and after the palace. As news of her romance with King Charles III’s youngest son came to light, the actress was on location in Toronto, Canada, while filming the television series “Suits.” “It felt like all of the UK media descended upon Toronto,” the mom-of-two...
Page Six

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s ring at Ripple of Hope Award Gala 2022

Meghan Markle is channeling her wedding-day style in NYC. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry arrived on the red carpet for the Ripple of Hope Award Gala 2022 on Monday night, presenting a united front ahead of Thursday’s release of their Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.” Markle, 41, harkened back to the couple’s 2018 nuptials by wearing Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring, which she last wore as her “something blue” at the reception. The ring is notable, as Diana had it commissioned in 1996 as a replacement for her engagement ring after her divorce from King Charles III. While Markle’s engagement ring is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy