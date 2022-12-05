Read full article on original website
kitco.com
UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that...
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 bln of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday. Banks...
Russian consumer inflation slows to 12% as central bank meeting looms
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia slowed further in November, but consumer prices rose again in month-on-month terms, data showed on Friday, just one week before the central bank meets for the final time this year to decide on interest rates. Inflation has slowed since accelerating sharply...
Dollar dips ahead of US inflation data, Fed meeting next week
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as concerns resurfaced about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of producer inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week. After a lull in market-moving news,...
Dollar edges up versus euro after U.S. producer inflation data
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, casting doubts on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest rate hikes when it meets next week. U.S. producer...
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently...
Egypt's pound keeps falling on black market ahead of IMF meeting
CAIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The gap between the official rate of the Egyptian pound against the dollar and the price on the black market has widened further, putting pressure on Egypt ahead of a crucial International Monetary Fund board meeting next week. Egypt continues to face a foreign currency...
Some banks may struggle to pay back ECB loans, says EU watchdog
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Some banks in the euro zone could struggle to pay back money borrowed from the European Central Bank as volatile markets make it harder to raise funds, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Friday. Banks had until recently been sitting on 2.1 trillion euros...
