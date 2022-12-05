ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma Historical Society puts aft wheel from USS Oklahoma on display

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma Historical Society is highlighting the USS Oklahoma (BB-37), which received the brunt of the initial attacks. The OHS interim director pulled the aft wheel from the vessel and put it on display on the first...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

FRIDAY FORECAST: Another foggy start

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog once again plagues Green Country to kick off the last day of the work week. Once the fog rolls on out, we should see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain pushes right back in this evening into Saturday. However, rain looks to clear...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper coming to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are coming to perform in Tulsa next summer as part of their world tour!. Both bands will perform at the H.A. Chapman Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, with special guest Alice Cooper. Tickets go on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa rescue pup to play in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rescue pup from Tulsa will soon be playing on the big screen. Powder Puff, a Tulsa rescue dog from Small Paws Animal Rescue, has been chosen to be a team player in the Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Feb. 12 2023. Puppies...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa state representative named Legislator of the Year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, is the 2022 Legislator of the Year. He was recognized by the Oklahoma State Chamber for his efforts this past legislative session to support the sustained growth of Oklahoma's economy. “I am honored the State Chamber named me Legislator of the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Heavy rain for morning commute

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scattered showers remain through this morning's commute. Rain will be heaviest in our eastern and southern counties. Be prepared for ponding on the roadways. Showers exit by later this afternoon, leaving us dry through Friday evening. The next chance of rain comes late Friday night...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Widespread rain expected

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rain moves in from the south today and becomes widespread through the afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Heavy rain sticks around through the Thursday morning commute, before clearing up by the late afternoon. We'll finally be...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Saint Francis partners with DispatchHealth to offer in-home medical care

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health Systems has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth is a comprehensive in-home medical care provider that can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.
TULSA, OK

