KTUL
Oklahoma Historical Society puts aft wheel from USS Oklahoma on display
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma Historical Society is highlighting the USS Oklahoma (BB-37), which received the brunt of the initial attacks. The OHS interim director pulled the aft wheel from the vessel and put it on display on the first...
KTUL
Tulsa insurance company brings Christmas cheer to children at Little Light House
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rich and Cartmill Insurance and Bonds brought joy to a few children in Tulsa Tuesday. This business gifted children at the Little Light House with toys, books, and more for the holiday season. This is a decade-long tradition for the company. Every year they join...
KTUL
Mayor Bynum recognizes exceptional women to be honored at 2023 Pinnacle Awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum celebrated women making an impact in our community Thursday. YWCA Tulsa partnered with the Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women to announce honorees of the 2023 Pinnacle Awards. Local members got a chance to nominate women who they believed are...
KTUL
FRIDAY FORECAST: Another foggy start
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog once again plagues Green Country to kick off the last day of the work week. Once the fog rolls on out, we should see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain pushes right back in this evening into Saturday. However, rain looks to clear...
KTUL
Tulsa County DA's Office to remember homicide victims at Trees of Remembrance Ceremony
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County District Attorney's office will host the Trees of Remembrance Ceremony Monday night. This event is a chance for families of homicide victims to join together and remember their loved ones who were lost to violent crimes. Starting at 6 p.m., the tree...
KTUL
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
KTUL
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper coming to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are coming to perform in Tulsa next summer as part of their world tour!. Both bands will perform at the H.A. Chapman Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, with special guest Alice Cooper. Tickets go on...
KTUL
Tulsa rescue pup to play in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rescue pup from Tulsa will soon be playing on the big screen. Powder Puff, a Tulsa rescue dog from Small Paws Animal Rescue, has been chosen to be a team player in the Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Feb. 12 2023. Puppies...
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol trying to locate owner of abandoned canoe found at Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking the public's assistance in finding the owner of the pictured canoe. OHP says two troopers responded to Cedar Creek at Skiatook Lake on Sunday for a report of an abandoned canoe that contained multiple fishing poles, jackets, and jug lines.
KTUL
Tulsa state representative named Legislator of the Year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, is the 2022 Legislator of the Year. He was recognized by the Oklahoma State Chamber for his efforts this past legislative session to support the sustained growth of Oklahoma's economy. “I am honored the State Chamber named me Legislator of the...
KTUL
THURSDAY FORECAST: Heavy rain for morning commute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scattered showers remain through this morning's commute. Rain will be heaviest in our eastern and southern counties. Be prepared for ponding on the roadways. Showers exit by later this afternoon, leaving us dry through Friday evening. The next chance of rain comes late Friday night...
KTUL
WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Widespread rain expected
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rain moves in from the south today and becomes widespread through the afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Heavy rain sticks around through the Thursday morning commute, before clearing up by the late afternoon. We'll finally be...
KTUL
Okmulgee Police Department searching for person of interest in arson investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for a person of interest involving a house fire from Sunday. Officers say on Dec. 4, a man is seen on security footage approaching a home in the area near 3rd Street and Grand. The man goes inside the house, flashes appear and then the man leaves the area.
KTUL
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Scott Eizember
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
KTUL
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
KTUL
Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
KTUL
2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
KTUL
Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
KTUL
Saint Francis partners with DispatchHealth to offer in-home medical care
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health Systems has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth is a comprehensive in-home medical care provider that can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.
