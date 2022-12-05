My husband and I have lived in The Villages for 10 years now. I have been retired for three years. In the last year I have joined The Villages Health System and couldn’t be more pleased with all the providers and services we have here. Nowadays we seem to only see the complaints, I’m here to say open your eyes and see all The Villages health services we are offered! Last week while in our RV traveling to North Carolina to see our nephew play football my husband got ill. I immediately took him to an ER in Georgia. He was told he had a form of colitis, I slept a few hours in the parking lot in our RV and then drove the six hours back home to get my husband to his primary physician here in The Villages. He then was sent and admitted to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital and was treated the next five days for colitis before coming home. I traveled 10 minutes a day back and forth to check on him and started to feel like I had an upper respiratory infection. Not taking any chances I called The Villages Health and told them what I thought I had. They transferred me to Jackie in triage at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jackie was very concerned with my symptoms and booked me to see my primary physician at 1:30. I ran my husband to his GI and that afternoon my primary sent me to a stat appointment At Sharon Morse imaging and two hours later I found myself admitted to the UFHealth-The Villages Hospital with two blood clots in my lungs caused most likely from the seven-hour drive from Georgia! Those angels took me under their wings to ER then ICU and three days later after an amazing team of doctors and nurses I am home blood clot free! I can’t say enough thank you’s to all involved , Dr. Whinnen, Dr. McMillen, Dr. Vallaban, ER nurses, ICU Bernadette, Heidi, and Shana and thank you to Dr. Destiny Barnum (the hospital pharmacist) that put me on a plan to afford what I need! God bless you all and our Villages Health System.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO