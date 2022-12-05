Read full article on original website
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
fox35orlando.com
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns
Joe Harding, an Ocala Republican representing District 24 resigned following a prior announcement a day earlier that he’d been indicted for fraud related to a Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and planned to continue to serve in his capacity as house representative. Harding was recently...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Ocala, FL
The city of Ocala, Florida, is home to hundreds of thoroughbred farms and training centers, which made the city the Horse Capital of the World in 2007. It began in 1943 when Carl G. Rose established the first horse farm in Marion County, which Ocala is part of. The city...
WPMI
Florida State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after federal indictment
Gainesville, FL — State Rep. Joe Harding resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. The Federal Government indicted Harding this week. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements and two counts of money laundering, as part of an investigation into COVID-19 relief loan fraud. According to the report, Harding illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 in pandemic loans from the Small Business Administration for two corporate entities that had been inactive until he applied for the funds.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One horse breed was on full display at the World Equestrian Center. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience.
villages-news.com
I have received amazing care from The Villages Health System
My husband and I have lived in The Villages for 10 years now. I have been retired for three years. In the last year I have joined The Villages Health System and couldn’t be more pleased with all the providers and services we have here. Nowadays we seem to only see the complaints, I’m here to say open your eyes and see all The Villages health services we are offered! Last week while in our RV traveling to North Carolina to see our nephew play football my husband got ill. I immediately took him to an ER in Georgia. He was told he had a form of colitis, I slept a few hours in the parking lot in our RV and then drove the six hours back home to get my husband to his primary physician here in The Villages. He then was sent and admitted to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital and was treated the next five days for colitis before coming home. I traveled 10 minutes a day back and forth to check on him and started to feel like I had an upper respiratory infection. Not taking any chances I called The Villages Health and told them what I thought I had. They transferred me to Jackie in triage at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jackie was very concerned with my symptoms and booked me to see my primary physician at 1:30. I ran my husband to his GI and that afternoon my primary sent me to a stat appointment At Sharon Morse imaging and two hours later I found myself admitted to the UFHealth-The Villages Hospital with two blood clots in my lungs caused most likely from the seven-hour drive from Georgia! Those angels took me under their wings to ER then ICU and three days later after an amazing team of doctors and nurses I am home blood clot free! I can’t say enough thank you’s to all involved , Dr. Whinnen, Dr. McMillen, Dr. Vallaban, ER nurses, ICU Bernadette, Heidi, and Shana and thank you to Dr. Destiny Barnum (the hospital pharmacist) that put me on a plan to afford what I need! God bless you all and our Villages Health System.
Atheist group demands apology from Lake County, citing discrimination over invocation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A local chapter of an atheist organization is demanding Lake County apologize after chapter leaders said they were discriminated against at a recent commission meeting. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Tuesday, a leader of the local Freedom From Religion Foundation, otherwise...
WCJB
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots collections are coming to a close in some areas of North Central Florida. Here at TV20, the organization collected toy donations from our lobby Wednesday morning. Sites in Alachua and the tri-county area of Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie, as well as Marion counties will...
fox35orlando.com
Florida police warn of roadside panhandlers using 'false stories and fictitious signs'
OCALA, Fla. - "Beware of roadside scammers!" That's the warning from Ocala police after posting photos of panhandlers that they say are using false stories and fictitious signs to get money out of sympathetic citizens. "Roadside panhandlers are becoming a common sight in many cities, and they can be very...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Elder Options hits leadership transition
Local nonprofit Elder Options is in a transition period for the first time in 15 years as longtime CEO Kristen Griffis prepares to step down on December 31. After Griffis departs, the organization’s chief operating officer (COO), Katina Mustipher, will take the reins as the organization’s new CEO.
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
WCJB
Marion County commissioners unanimously deny proposed crematorium near residential homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of public comment, Marion County commissioners unanimously denied a proposal for a crematorium, in a 5-0 vote. Ocala Memorial Gardens had requested a permit to build a crematorium. They proposed the facility to stand on the premise of the Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, which is in a single-family zone.
ocala-news.com
Several residents say Ocala needs more entertainment options
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced support for an ice rink, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala’s entertainment needs. “I think having an ice skating rink for Ocala is the best idea. I moved here in 1970, so I grew up here. Having an ice rink would give our children and grandchildren an opportunity that some of them would not have otherwise. It might also provide an outing for children who may not get out. Let’s make this happen for the future of Ocala,” says Ocala resident Cindy Critchfield.
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
fox35orlando.com
'Run!': Florida grandma recounts moment car burst into flames as family drove down road
OCALA, Fla. - Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car, when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
