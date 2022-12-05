ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

What’s holding up expansion of Salvation Army homeless shelter? Bradenton is reviewing

By Ryan Callihan
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

Plans to expand shelter capacity at Bradenton’s Salvation Army headquarters are on hold following a City Council decision to review policies.

In September, city leaders approved a “ zoning in progress” period that temporarily blocks certain types of businesses, including homeless shelters, from expansion. Salvation Army leaders criticized the move, which stalls an effort to provide additional shelter for homeless people .

The organization asked Bradenton for permission to remodel a storage building at 1204 14th St. W. into a shelter that would offer temporary housing for up to 24 women a night. The request was denied while the city updates its zoning laws, according to Planning and Community Development Director Robin Singer.

That doesn’t sit well with the Salvation Army.

“We just don’t want to turn away women and children back onto the streets of Bradenton. You’re fully aware that cold weather is on its way,” Chris Williams, board chair of the Salvation Army , told City Council members during a public meeting in November.

“A chilly night watching the evening news for us in our homes is a downright dangerously cold night for a woman sleeping on the street,” he said. “To be asked to wait for government to make a decision to discuss it further seems unacceptable to me, and I hope it seems unacceptable to you.”

Kelly French, Salvation Army’s director of community relations and development, said the plan to expand the shelter has been in the works for several years. Leaders of the social service agency hoped to have the permit approved in time to open the additional shelter space as soon as January before the coldest weather begins threatening the area’s homeless population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcjQo_0jXysl6Y00
Bradenton’s Salvation Army asked Bradenton for permission to remodel a storage building, which used to be Chandler’s Classic Cars, into a shelter for temporary housing for up to 24 women a night. The request was put on hold while the city updates its zoning laws. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Salvation Army seeks expanded shelter space

The addition “is year-round,” French said. “You can imagine when it gets cold, that only increases the need.”

If and when the city approves the permit, it will still take at least three months to transform the building into a shelter.

In 2022, the Salvation Army has seen an increase in people seeking temporary shelter. French said the nonprofit has provided shelter to about 400 more people than it did last year.

According to French, the Salvation Army can provide shelter to more than 100 men every night. Women and children sleep in a different area, which can hold about 50 people.

City leaders say they approved the zoning review to have more say over where new businesses are allowed. In addition to homeless services, the city’s zoning in progress period also places temporary restrictions on pawn shops, drug treatment centers, massage parlors and internet cafes.

Councilman Patrick Roff has criticized the city’s zoning policies and suggested that Bradenton’s downtown area aren’t the right place for homeless resources .

“Manatee County is a very big county. Trying to say that all homeless services have to happen in the city of Bradenton is ridiculous,” Roff said. “Not only that but to say the services should be clustered in the downtown area is even more ridiculous. We’re trying to fix something that should’ve been fixed a long time ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oG8eU_0jXysl6Y00
Bradenton’s Salvation Army asked Bradenton for permission to remodel a storage building, which used to be Chandler’s Classic Cars, into a shelter for temporary housing for up to 24 women a night. The request was put on hold while the city updates its zoning laws. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

What happens next?

Mayor Gene Brown told the Bradenton Herald that the city did not intentionally target the Salvation Army’s expansion plans. The nonprofit submitted its request after the city initiated the “zoning in progress” review period.

“It was an overall thing,” Brown said. “There are other businesses we want to look at to make sure we’re doing things right in the city.”

According to Singer, the city’s Planning and Community Development Department is working as quickly as possible to update the city’s zoning regulations. The changes need to be reviewed by the Planning Commission later this month before City Council consideration in January.

“Our frustration is that we hoped for some sort of special meeting, but it seems apparent that’s not going to happen and we’re frustrated because we have to turn women away every night,” French said. “We want to work with the city. We don’t want it to be in a fight. We want it to be a partnership.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyBU8_0jXysl6Y00
Bradenton’s Salvation Army asked Bradenton for permission to remodel a storage building, which used to be Chandler’s Classic Cars, into a shelter for temporary housing for up to 24 women a night. The request was put on hold while the city updates its zoning laws. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Comments / 4

Laura Parker
4d ago

we are terribly behind in providing shelter for displaced families. This is just a drop in the bucket compared to what the real needs are. what is there is so inadequate.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The Twig of Bradenton offers extra holiday gifts to foster children

As foster kids visit The Twig in East County on Dec. 10, they will see proof that it is, indeed, the holiday season. The nonprofit’s vision is listed as “To provide a haven for the foster care community where needs are met, hearts are encouraged, and God’s love is shown in a practical way.”
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Local environmental groups help clear waterways of Hurricane Ian debris

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian destroyed homes along Florida's gulf coast, all that debris went everywhere, including into the water. In Englewood, scrap metal, parts of roofs and so much more are still visible in the water. Hurricane Ian took a lot from residents at Holiday Estates in Englewood,...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
temponewsflorida.com

Masala Giving Circle: Application Period Now Open

Masala Giving Circle President, Dale Booker, announces that the application period is now open for the 2023 Masala Giving Circle Grants. Applications are being accepted now through Dec. 31, 2022. Masala Giving Circle helps to enhance culturally vibrant thriving African American/Black communities in Sarasota and Manatee Counties through grants. Once a year, the organization gives grant awards and gifts to non-profit tax-exempt organization pursuant section 501(c)(3) that have a program(s) and/or services aligned with their mission.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Happy Hour Acres is a garden to help beautify Punta Gorda’s east side

It takes a garden to raise a village, and that’s what’s happening at Happy Hour Acres. The long, narrow plot of city land is part of the community’s urban gardens program. Recently, Charlotte High School ROTC students, TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers and representatives from Happy Hour Marketplace...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million

8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Hurricane shelter in Englewood set to close

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The hurricane shelter at Ann and Chuck Regional Park in Englewood will close Dec. 15. The shelter will not accept more people, according to a news release. Anyone displaced by Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County can live in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA disaster center in North Port closed today

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed today, Dec. 9, because the library is closed for a staff development day. The disaster center at the library, at 4675 Career Lane, will reopen as scheduled at 8...
NORTH PORT, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
4K+
Followers
88
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy