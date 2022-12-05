What’s holding up expansion of Salvation Army homeless shelter? Bradenton is reviewing

Plans to expand shelter capacity at Bradenton’s Salvation Army headquarters are on hold following a City Council decision to review policies.

In September, city leaders approved a “ zoning in progress” period that temporarily blocks certain types of businesses, including homeless shelters, from expansion. Salvation Army leaders criticized the move, which stalls an effort to provide additional shelter for homeless people .

The organization asked Bradenton for permission to remodel a storage building at 1204 14th St. W. into a shelter that would offer temporary housing for up to 24 women a night. The request was denied while the city updates its zoning laws, according to Planning and Community Development Director Robin Singer.

That doesn’t sit well with the Salvation Army.

“We just don’t want to turn away women and children back onto the streets of Bradenton. You’re fully aware that cold weather is on its way,” Chris Williams, board chair of the Salvation Army , told City Council members during a public meeting in November.

“A chilly night watching the evening news for us in our homes is a downright dangerously cold night for a woman sleeping on the street,” he said. “To be asked to wait for government to make a decision to discuss it further seems unacceptable to me, and I hope it seems unacceptable to you.”

Kelly French, Salvation Army’s director of community relations and development, said the plan to expand the shelter has been in the works for several years. Leaders of the social service agency hoped to have the permit approved in time to open the additional shelter space as soon as January before the coldest weather begins threatening the area’s homeless population.

Bradenton’s Salvation Army asked Bradenton for permission to remodel a storage building, which used to be Chandler’s Classic Cars, into a shelter for temporary housing for up to 24 women a night. The request was put on hold while the city updates its zoning laws. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Salvation Army seeks expanded shelter space

The addition “is year-round,” French said. “You can imagine when it gets cold, that only increases the need.”

If and when the city approves the permit, it will still take at least three months to transform the building into a shelter.

In 2022, the Salvation Army has seen an increase in people seeking temporary shelter. French said the nonprofit has provided shelter to about 400 more people than it did last year.

According to French, the Salvation Army can provide shelter to more than 100 men every night. Women and children sleep in a different area, which can hold about 50 people.

City leaders say they approved the zoning review to have more say over where new businesses are allowed. In addition to homeless services, the city’s zoning in progress period also places temporary restrictions on pawn shops, drug treatment centers, massage parlors and internet cafes.

Councilman Patrick Roff has criticized the city’s zoning policies and suggested that Bradenton’s downtown area aren’t the right place for homeless resources .

“Manatee County is a very big county. Trying to say that all homeless services have to happen in the city of Bradenton is ridiculous,” Roff said. “Not only that but to say the services should be clustered in the downtown area is even more ridiculous. We’re trying to fix something that should’ve been fixed a long time ago.”

What happens next?

Mayor Gene Brown told the Bradenton Herald that the city did not intentionally target the Salvation Army’s expansion plans. The nonprofit submitted its request after the city initiated the “zoning in progress” review period.

“It was an overall thing,” Brown said. “There are other businesses we want to look at to make sure we’re doing things right in the city.”

According to Singer, the city’s Planning and Community Development Department is working as quickly as possible to update the city’s zoning regulations. The changes need to be reviewed by the Planning Commission later this month before City Council consideration in January.

“Our frustration is that we hoped for some sort of special meeting, but it seems apparent that’s not going to happen and we’re frustrated because we have to turn women away every night,” French said. “We want to work with the city. We don’t want it to be in a fight. We want it to be a partnership.”