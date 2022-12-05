ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Officials release new information after two found dead in Douglas County shootings

By Brian Dulle, Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released more information after two bodies were found inside a home just outside of Lawrence Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a call about a possible shooting near East 1550 Road and North 800 Road southeast of Lawrence. They arrived in the area around 7 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says deputies entered the home and found the two people inside.

The bodies were those of a 55-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but initial information and evidence indicates the 13-year-old died as the result of a gunshot wound and that the 55-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The Sheriff’s Office is with this family in this most horrific time of tragedy, and we hope for healing and peace as they work through what is the most painful time no family should have to endure,” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said.

The person who called in the shooting was uninjured.


You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.
If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:
Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).
Please get help immediately.

