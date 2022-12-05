ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Rica, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starnewsgaonline.com

Mark Alan O’Dell

Mark Alan O’Dell, age 59 of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born February 5, 1963 in Griffin, Georgia, the son of the late David Alan O’Dell and the late Reba Nell Williams. Mark was a welder by trade. He is survived by...
BOWDON, GA
starnewsgaonline.com

CPRD’s Ivey Named Distinguished Professional

Carrollton Parks and Recreation Rec Director Julie Ivey was recently named 2022 Distinguished Professional by Georgia Recreation and Parks Association. The award goes to a person who has dedicated their life to community service through parks and recreation. “To say I was humbled is totally inadequate,” Ivey said. “I thought...
CARROLLTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy