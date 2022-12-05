Read full article on original website
Susquehanna SPCA Pet Of The Week–‘Horse’
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Horse”. Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
Two Alarm Fire at Deposit Wood Pellet Factory
What could have been a very long day and a difficult fight, a blaze at a factory that makes a product specifically designed to burn has been quickly contained and put out. Firefighters from close to a half dozen companies were summoned to the New England Wood Pellet factory at 1580 Airport Road in Deposit at around 2:55 a.m. with word that the facility that manufactures fuel for pellet stoves, grills and smokers as well as other products like animal bedding was on fire.
One Dead in 2-Vehicle Crash in Chenango County
One person is dead following a collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger van in Chenango County. New York State Police say Troopers were called with a report of a serious crash in the Town of Columbus at around 10:58 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The authorities say responding...
13 Local Jingles From Yesteryear Still Stuck In Our Heads
Local businesses can really benefit from a solid jingle. A good jingle is catchy, whereas a GREAT jingle worms its way into your brain like a parasite and lives there, despite you not having heard it in decades. We scoured YouTube for hours to find our Top 13 favorite New...
Federal Reimbursements for Delaware Co. Hospitals Saved
Some rural hospital in the Southern Tier is being saved from losing their Critical Access Hospital status. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer has announced the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has officially reversed its previous rules change of the eligibility criteria for rural hospitals. The Margaretville Hospital in Delaware County...
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
Fatal UTV Crash in Delaware County
A New Jersey man is dead after crashing a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle on Carcass Brook Road in the Town of Tompkins in Delaware County over the weekend. Delaware County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old William Youhas was driving the UTV when he lost control and it overturned. Youhas, who...
Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock
No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
