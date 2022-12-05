Read full article on original website
Seattle Provides Access To Green New Deal
Seattle has opened a climate portal to track the city’s Green New Deal. The Green New Deal was both a resolution passed by the city council and an executive order signed by Mayor Durkan in 2020. It has the stated goal of “making Seattle climate-pollution free by 2030.” The current mayor was a councilmember who voted in favor of the resolution.
Is Seattle Rent Falling?
There may be some exciting news concerning rents in Seattle. Data is showing that rents are going down. Back to back months of rent decline has some renters happy. Seattle saw the second-largest monthly decline in the nation. Data shows that a number of the hottest local areas are also experiencing monthly declines.
A Little Library In Seattle Offers A Space For Big Social Change
An average, rainy afternoon in Seattle does not take away from the exciting social change that happens inside Estelita’s Library. Founded in 2018, it is a library focused on social justice literature, ethnic studies, and liberation movements. Co-owners Edwin Lindo and Estell Williams created it to provide an intentional space for the community to learn about their cultures through literature, and feel empowered in bringing about social change through knowledge. People are invited to read in the library or borrow books.
Vets Fair Well in Seattle But Racism Exists
Seattle is a place where vets receive good overall treatment and opportunities. The Veterans Administration (VA) is on track to set a new record for hiring at the Veterans Health Administration for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and is reducing critical vacancies. However, all is not well. A lawsuit was filed recently claiming that between 2001 and 2020, the VA was more likely to reject the disability compensation claims of black veterans than white veterans.
The UW Botanic Gardens Is Working Toward Creating A Diverse And Accessible Space For All
Taking advantage of the non-rainy days, many people go out for a walk, ride their bikes, or take their dogs out on the twisting paths of the Washington Park Arboretum, part of the University of Washington Botanic Gardens (UWBG). With the implementation of new staff in the past year and...
Sharon Nyree Williams – The Voice Behind The Seattle Kraken
You may not know her name or her face, but if you’ve watched, listened to, or attended any Seattle Kraken games you will recognize the voice of Emmy award winning, storytelling voiceover artist Sharon Nyree Williams. The founder of ‘The Mahogany Project’, a theatre arts collaborative that focuses on...
Inaugural Holiday Pop-Up Retail and Networking Event Supports Small Businesses in Puget Sound
Part of an ongoing effort to support local, small businesses throughout the Greater Seattle Area, Business Impact NW, a local non-profit organization that provides coaching, classes, and access to capital to small businesses, presents for the first time a holiday pop-up event on Weds., Dec. 14 at 500 Pike Street from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle
Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
Free Synthetic Athletic Field Drop-In Program
Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is offering our Synthetic Athletic Field Winter Drop-In Program through Feb. 26. This program provides community members (households or groups of 5 and under) with the opportunity to drop-in for free at designated synthetic fields to play unscheduled games with their friends and family. Normally, field use requires a paid reservation, but SPR has dedicated a number of synthetic athletic fields this winter for open community drop-in.
Yelm Spoils Eastside Catholic’s Quest For Their Fifth Football Title
The Eastside Catholic Crusaders entered the state 3A championship football game looking to cap off a perfect season, but standing in their way was the top-ranked team in the state – Yelm High School. The Tornados, who entered the game undefeated as well, escaped with a 28-27 victory last week against Bellevue.
