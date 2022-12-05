ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Metro GM ‘sick and tired of gun violence’ after shootings

After the second shooting at a Metro station in about 15 hours, Metro’s general manager says he’s had enough of gun violence inside and outside his system. “I’m sick and tired of gun violence,” Metro GM Randy Clarke told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington Thursday afternoon. “I know the mayor’s sick and tired of it; a bunch of other people are speaking out.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

VIDEO: Fairfax Police release bodycam footage in custody death

FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax County Police released body-cam footage Thursday of their interactions with a 44-year-old man who later died in their custody. On Nov. 10, FCPD officers were sent to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield, Virginia around 4:18 p.m. for reports of a man having a mental health crisis. When they arrived, they found Temiki Murray, of Lorton, running in and out of traffic blocking the southbound lanes of Amherst Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WUSA9

'Beloved member of the community' | Cashier killed in shooting at Montgomery County gas station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after an employee was killed in a shooting at a gas station in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue. Officers believe someone got into a fight with the clerk working the register, and shot him in the chest inside the gas station. While first responders attempted to save the gas station employee, he died from his injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

3 people shot at Benning Road Metro station

Three people were shot, including one critically, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C., Thursday morning, police said. It happened around 9 a.m., after a fight broke out among a group of juveniles, according to D.C. police and Metro Transit Police. A 15-year-old boy who...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms

Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

DC police arrest man in connection to October homicide

WASHINGTON — Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in an October homicide that occurred in Southeast DC. The homicide happened on Oct. 10 in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 5:15 p.m. that day, members of the Sixth District were flagged down for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg

BLADENSBURG, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating after officers found two men shot dead inside a car at the scene of a reported crash Wednesday morning. Police arrived in the area of the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg at around 3:40 am after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area. Upon their arrival, officers located two victims inside an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation to determine who shot the two men and why. At this The post Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
BLADENSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Shooting in Prince George's County leaves man wounded

PEPPERMILL VILLAGE, Md. — One man was injured in a shooting in Prince George's County on Wednesday, according to law enforcement. Reports of the shooting came to dispatchers around 8:30 p.m., according to the Prince George's County Police Department. The shooting occurred 1000 block of Cindy Lane in Peppermill...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving

Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

