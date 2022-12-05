Read full article on original website
Traffic alert: Road closures following crash leaving officer badly injured
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An officer is injured and a roadway is closed in Fairfax County after a crash Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the collision happened near the area of Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road. The officer involved in...
3 people killed hours apart in Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore
In just 24 hours, five different families lost a loved one to gun violence in Baltimore City. Three of them within blocks of each other in the Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
WTOP
Metro GM ‘sick and tired of gun violence’ after shootings
After the second shooting at a Metro station in about 15 hours, Metro’s general manager says he’s had enough of gun violence inside and outside his system. “I’m sick and tired of gun violence,” Metro GM Randy Clarke told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington Thursday afternoon. “I know the mayor’s sick and tired of it; a bunch of other people are speaking out.”
VIDEO: Fairfax Police release bodycam footage in custody death
FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax County Police released body-cam footage Thursday of their interactions with a 44-year-old man who later died in their custody. On Nov. 10, FCPD officers were sent to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield, Virginia around 4:18 p.m. for reports of a man having a mental health crisis. When they arrived, they found Temiki Murray, of Lorton, running in and out of traffic blocking the southbound lanes of Amherst Avenue.
'Beloved member of the community' | Cashier killed in shooting at Montgomery County gas station
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after an employee was killed in a shooting at a gas station in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue. Officers believe someone got into a fight with the clerk working the register, and shot him in the chest inside the gas station. While first responders attempted to save the gas station employee, he died from his injuries.
Fairfax County Police release body camera video of man who died in custody
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera video showing officers trying to help him. Police Chief Kevin Davis thinks the man who died might have had something in his system that night, although there is no evidence right now […]
Police search for driver in deadly I-66 hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed a worker in an active highway work zone on Interstate 66 early Thursday morning. According to police, the man was hit after he witnessed a separate crash around...
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
Police Investigating Reported Daytime Shooting At Montgomery County Shell Station (DEVELOPING)
An investigation has been launched in Montgomery County after a shooting at an area Shell station, officials say. The Montgomery County Department of Police said that there was a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Silver Spring.
WTOP
3 people shot at Benning Road Metro station
Three people were shot, including one critically, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C., Thursday morning, police said. It happened around 9 a.m., after a fight broke out among a group of juveniles, according to D.C. police and Metro Transit Police. A 15-year-old boy who...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
DC police arrest man in connection to October homicide
WASHINGTON — Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in an October homicide that occurred in Southeast DC. The homicide happened on Oct. 10 in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 5:15 p.m. that day, members of the Sixth District were flagged down for...
WJLA
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
Man tries to steal car with woman, child inside after police chase
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in February of 2021. A man wanted for armed robbery and armed carjacking allegedly tried to steal a car with a woman and child still inside, but was quickly stopped by officers.
7th grader shot in thigh by classmate with BB gun in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department was called to Silver Spring International Middle School Thursday after learning that a student shot her classmate with a BB gun. According to a statement from the principal, the student was showing off the loaded BB gun to a friend...
Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg
BLADENSBURG, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating after officers found two men shot dead inside a car at the scene of a reported crash Wednesday morning. Police arrived in the area of the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg at around 3:40 am after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area. Upon their arrival, officers located two victims inside an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation to determine who shot the two men and why. At this The post Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police car 'drove at' Maryland gun store owner before mistaken shooting, lawyer says
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A controversial Rockville gun store owner remains in jail Wednesday as his attorney argued that he shot at an unmarked police car patrolling his store's parking lot early Tuesday because he thought the unfamiliar car was linked to a spree of dangerous gun store burglaries that have plagued the region.
Virginia firefighter killed while fighting 3-alarm blaze in Pennsylvania hometown
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — Frederick County Firefighter Zachary Paris, 36, has died after fighting a house fire while volunteering for a fire company in his hometown of New Tripoli, Pennsylvania. “There are no words to describe the sadness myself and the members of Frederick County Division of Fire and...
Shooting in Prince George's County leaves man wounded
PEPPERMILL VILLAGE, Md. — One man was injured in a shooting in Prince George's County on Wednesday, according to law enforcement. Reports of the shooting came to dispatchers around 8:30 p.m., according to the Prince George's County Police Department. The shooting occurred 1000 block of Cindy Lane in Peppermill...
Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving
Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
