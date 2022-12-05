ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning.

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Allegheny County phasing out COVID-19 testing sites amid low transmission

A patient sample that is awaiting testing for the coronavirus. (Photo by Kimberly Rowen/Public Source) As demand for COVID-19 testing subsides, Allegheny County’s 11 Curative testing sites will close throughout December. The sites have recently administered a combined average of less than 500 tests per week. Some of the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Yukon residents oppose expansion of landfill and new toxic waste dump

YUKON, Pa. (KKA) - Residents in Yukon, Westmoreland County say they don't want to see an already massive landfill nearby get bigger.The company that owns the facility is asking the state Department of Environmental Protection to OK a permit to expand the facility and allow a new toxic waste dump. The company wants to dump untreated toxic waste in a new $14 million state-of-the-art containment area and it's safe. Residents say they've heard that before and they don't trust the company nor the DEP.To give you an idea of how big the Max Environmental Yukon landfill is: it's about 160...
YUKON, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Did you know there are secret rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel?

In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Accessing the employee entrance of the Fort Pitt Tunnel is trickier than you might think. We met up with our PennDOT contact a few miles away at a doughnut shop on Banksville Road. From there, we followed her as she approached the tunnel and made the quick turn just before the entrance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community outrage over albino deer killed in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, PA (KDKA) — A community in Fayette County is mourning a beloved animal after it was shot and killed. According to Perryopolis native Jonathan Keffer, an albino deer that was roaming the community for eight years was shot. He claims people traveled from outside of the area to come to see the buck. (WARNING: Graphic Image Below ⬇️)Now a Perryopolis man is facing state game violations after he allegedly killed the deer out of season. "We called him whitey or the albino," Keffer said. "Some people called him midnight 'cause he always showed up in the middle of the night to their...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announcing Plans For Shearer Bridge

Plans for a bridge renovation project in Butler Township are now available for public viewing. PennDOT officials say work is set to begin on the Shearer Bridge in the spring of 2025. This is the bridge on Route 422 that goes over the Connoquenessing Creek and the rail yard just outside of the Butler City limits.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire crews respond to busy Pittsburgh shopping complex

PITTSBURGH — Multiple fire crews responded to a busy Pittsburgh shopping center early Wednesday morning. A Channel 11 photographer saw first responders at Waterworks Mall off of Freeport Road after midnight. Video showed a large hole in the cinema sign. Ladders were placed up against buildings and firefighters were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh Airport

A loaded 9mm handgun was detected in a West Newton man’s carry-on bag Wednesday morning at Pittsburgh International Airport. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected the gun and an additional loaded gun magazine at the security checkpoint as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. Allegheny County police were notified...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh International Airport to get new flight to Southern California

Pittsburghers who love Disneyland, beaches, and sunshine can rejoice. Pittsburgh International Airport is getting a new flight to Orange County in Southern California. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it will be flying nonstop between Pittsburgh and John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., starting on March 31. Breeze will operate Orange County flights on Mondays and Fridays on a year-round basis. Breeze will utilize the new Airbus A220-300 aircraft on these flights.
PITTSBURGH, PA

