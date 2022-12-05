You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning.

Read full article on original website
New Pittsburgh Courier
Allegheny County phasing out COVID-19 testing sites amid low transmission
A patient sample that is awaiting testing for the coronavirus. (Photo by Kimberly Rowen/Public Source) As demand for COVID-19 testing subsides, Allegheny County’s 11 Curative testing sites will close throughout December. The sites have recently administered a combined average of less than 500 tests per week. Some of the...
Pittsburgh council approves $220K annual snow removal technology contract
Pittsburgh’s snow plows will again be fitted with fleet telematics and snow route optimization technology, including GPS and the technology behind the city’s virtual snow plow tracker, through a Minnesota-based company. This comes despite concerns from some council members about the reliability of the snow plow tracker, an...
The Rachel Carson Bridge to be shut down for two months starting next week
One of the sister’s bridges will be closed weeknights for at least two months. The Rachel Carson Bridge will shut down between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting next Monday. Allegheny County’s Department of Public Works made the announcement today.
Yukon residents oppose expansion of landfill and new toxic waste dump
YUKON, Pa. (KKA) - Residents in Yukon, Westmoreland County say they don't want to see an already massive landfill nearby get bigger.The company that owns the facility is asking the state Department of Environmental Protection to OK a permit to expand the facility and allow a new toxic waste dump. The company wants to dump untreated toxic waste in a new $14 million state-of-the-art containment area and it's safe. Residents say they've heard that before and they don't trust the company nor the DEP.To give you an idea of how big the Max Environmental Yukon landfill is: it's about 160...
nextpittsburgh.com
Did you know there are secret rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel?
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Accessing the employee entrance of the Fort Pitt Tunnel is trickier than you might think. We met up with our PennDOT contact a few miles away at a doughnut shop on Banksville Road. From there, we followed her as she approached the tunnel and made the quick turn just before the entrance.
Community outrage over albino deer killed in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, PA (KDKA) — A community in Fayette County is mourning a beloved animal after it was shot and killed. According to Perryopolis native Jonathan Keffer, an albino deer that was roaming the community for eight years was shot. He claims people traveled from outside of the area to come to see the buck. (WARNING: Graphic Image Below ⬇️)Now a Perryopolis man is facing state game violations after he allegedly killed the deer out of season. "We called him whitey or the albino," Keffer said. "Some people called him midnight 'cause he always showed up in the middle of the night to their...
Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees fired over vaccination mandate file lawsuit
PITTSBURGH — Former employees of Pittsburgh Regional Transit who were terminated over vaccination status are filing a lawsuit against the company. Jonathan Lutz was an employee for four years, until this March when he was fired because he refused to give the company his vaccination status when a mandate was put in place.
Emergency crews respond after shots fired at McDonald’s in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded after shots were fired outside of a McDonald’s in East Liberty. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the scene at 4:05 p.m. A Channel 11 crew near the scene reports a suspect exited the McDonald’s and fired shots into...
Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized
NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
wtae.com
Diesel fuel stolen from volunteer fire department in Washington County
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said someone stole diesel fuel from the South Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department. Investigators said the theft happened sometime between 2:35 a.m. on Saturday and 3:35 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the theft was captured on surveillance video and the person responsible...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announcing Plans For Shearer Bridge
Plans for a bridge renovation project in Butler Township are now available for public viewing. PennDOT officials say work is set to begin on the Shearer Bridge in the spring of 2025. This is the bridge on Route 422 that goes over the Connoquenessing Creek and the rail yard just outside of the Butler City limits.
Fire crews respond to busy Pittsburgh shopping complex
PITTSBURGH — Multiple fire crews responded to a busy Pittsburgh shopping center early Wednesday morning. A Channel 11 photographer saw first responders at Waterworks Mall off of Freeport Road after midnight. Video showed a large hole in the cinema sign. Ladders were placed up against buildings and firefighters were...
1 person killed, 3 injured in 2 vehicle crash in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was killed in a car crash in New Castle on Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on River Road in Taylor Township. 11 News was told that people were trapped inside the vehicles at the time of the...
Westmoreland man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh Airport
A loaded 9mm handgun was detected in a West Newton man’s carry-on bag Wednesday morning at Pittsburgh International Airport. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected the gun and an additional loaded gun magazine at the security checkpoint as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. Allegheny County police were notified...
wtae.com
Coroner called to scene of fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, on Sunday night. The fire broke out a little after 10 p.m. at a home on Woodland Road. From the outside of the home, there was little visible...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
Pittsburgh International Airport to get new flight to Southern California
Pittsburghers who love Disneyland, beaches, and sunshine can rejoice. Pittsburgh International Airport is getting a new flight to Orange County in Southern California. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it will be flying nonstop between Pittsburgh and John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., starting on March 31. Breeze will operate Orange County flights on Mondays and Fridays on a year-round basis. Breeze will utilize the new Airbus A220-300 aircraft on these flights.
Over $211 in scratch-off prizes claimed in PA last month
The top prize of $5 million was sold in Allegheny County, one prize of $3 million was also sold in Allegheny County along with a $1 million prize.
