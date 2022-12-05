Personal property taxes due Dec. 5 for many residents in Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities area, you may want to double-check and make sure you paid your personal property taxes. The deadline for payment is today in many localities.
If you haven’t yet paid, check out how you can go about paying your bill before today’s deadline below.Nationwide full enforcement deadline for REAL ID extended by two years, again
Personal property taxes are due Dec. 5 in the following localities:
- Henrico County — Payments can be made online , by phone at 501-4729 and in person at both the eastern and western Henrico government centers.
- Colonial Heights — Payments can be made online , in person at City Hall and over the phone at 1-888-272-9829.
- Dinwiddie County — Payments can be made online or in person at the Treasurer’s Office.
- Chesterfield County — Payments can be made online , by phone at 833-299-6593 and in person at the Lane B. Ramsey Administration Building 9901 Lori Road, Room 101.
- Goochland County — Payments can be made online , in person at the Treasurer’s Office and over the phone at 1-888-272-9829.
- New Kent County — Payments can be made online , by mail or in person at the Treasurer’s Office at 12007 Courthouse Circle.
- Prince George County — Payments can be made online or in person at the Treasurer’s Office.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 1