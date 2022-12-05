ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Personal property taxes due Dec. 5 for many residents in Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities area, you may want to double-check and make sure you paid your personal property taxes. The deadline for payment is today in many localities.

If you haven’t yet paid, check out how you can go about paying your bill before today’s deadline below.

Personal property taxes are due Dec. 5 in the following localities:

  • Henrico County — Payments can be made online , by phone at 501-4729 and in person at both the eastern and western Henrico government centers.
  • Colonial Heights — Payments can be made online , in person at City Hall and over the phone at 1-888-272-9829.
  • Dinwiddie County — Payments can be made online or in person at the Treasurer’s Office.
  • Chesterfield County — Payments can be made online , by phone at 833-299-6593 and in person at the Lane B. Ramsey Administration Building 9901 Lori Road, Room 101.
  • Goochland County — Payments can be made online , in person at the Treasurer’s Office and over the phone at 1-888-272-9829.
  • New Kent County — Payments can be made online , by mail or in person at the Treasurer’s Office at 12007 Courthouse Circle.
  • Prince George County — Payments can be made online or in person at the Treasurer’s Office.
What happened to the violence interrupters in Richmond?

Mayor Levar Stoney and former Police Chief Gerald Smith announced in February that the city of Richmond would be taking new measures to fight gun violence. The violence interrupters were intended to serve as mediators for people at risk of committing violence. Ten months later, the question stands -- where are they?
RICHMOND, VA
