Personal property taxes due Dec. 5 for many residents in Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities area, you may want to double-check and make sure you paid your personal property taxes. The deadline for payment is today in many localities.

If you haven’t yet paid, check out how you can go about paying your bill before today’s deadline below.

Personal property taxes are due Dec. 5 in the following localities:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.