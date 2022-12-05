ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man charged with attacking victim during robbery in Nashville

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man faces a felony robbery charge after someone was attacked in Nashville.

Metro police were called to 16th Avenue North and Jackson Street for a reported robbery Sunday. According to arrest documents, the victim said he was hit in the back of the head with some kind of blunt object and fell face-down onto the sidewalk.

He said the suspects rifled through his pockets and stole his wallet. Officers said they saw injuries to the back of the victim’s head and face.

William D. Wallace (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Paramedics responding to the scene reported seeing someone matching the description of one of the suspects. Officers found William Wallace, 42, a couple blocks away and he was positively identified by the victim.

According to the report, when questioned, Wallace stated numerous times, “What was that white boy doing in the projects.” Police said Wallace told them he knew the victim had been robbed but he wasn’t involved.

Wallace was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony robbery. His bond was set at $50,000.

