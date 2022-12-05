Read full article on original website
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Forbes: Elon Musk no longer world's richest person as Tesla shares drop
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person, according to Forbes.On Thursday, Musk dropped to the second spot on Forbes' list of "Real-Time Billionaires," putting the Twitter and Tesla CEO behind Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, maker of Louis Vuitton luxury goods and Hennessy cognac. Forbes now pins Musk's wealth at $183.6 billion, slightly below Arnault's wealth estimated at $186.2 billion.Forbes noted on Wednesday that Arnault's ascent is because LVMH's stock is mostly flat this year, while Musk has experienced a "dramatic collapse of Tesla's share price," which is down 56% in 2022. Musk's strategy of...
LVMH’s Bernard Arnault Surpasses Elon Musk as the World’s Richest Person
Back in October 2021, Elon Musk’s net worth surpassed a bonkers $300 billion, making him the world’s first person to reach the milestone and the richest at that time. This week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been supplanted as the world’s richest person by LVMH CEO, Bernard Arnault. The French businessman has held the title four times before—in December 2019, January 2020 as well as May and July of 2021. He surpassed Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person last summer with a net worth of $186.3 billion. When the markets closed on Thursday, the tycoon’s net worth was reportedly...
NFL wife sends brutal message to Brittney Griner
The administration of American president Joe Biden made the controversial decision Thursday to free Brittney Griner from Russian custody in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Biden faced criticism for the move from many in the sports world, including from Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Bush took to Twitter Read more... The post NFL wife sends brutal message to Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
SCOTUS whistleblower admits incident in his book 'possibly' did not happen, then Jordan proves it didn't
Rev. Robert Schenck, who told Chief Justice John Roberts that a 2014 decision by Justice Samuel Alito leaked in advance, admitted that a story from his book may not be true.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the United States (December 4, 2022)
As of December 4, 2022, Alon Musk was the wealthiest man in the United States, with an estimated net worth of 199.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Jeff Bezos (No. 2, $117.5 billion), Warren Buffett (No. 3, $109.5 billion); and Bill Gates (No. 4, $107.5 billion). Larry Ellison is the...
A Chinese Executive May Be the Future CEO of Tesla
A new face at the helm of Tesla. This idea, which seemed absurd several months ago, is beginning to take shape in the minds of investors. Indeed, since James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of the electric vehicle manufacturer, indicated in mid-November that Elon Musk had told the board that he had identified someone to succeed him in the role of CEO, speculation and the craziest rumors continue to circulate.
3 Members Of Twitter's Trust And Safety Council Just Resigned
In response, CEO Elon Musk amplified a comment by a right-wing conspiracy theorist who told the women they “all belong in jail.”
Biden calls on Cuba to release hundreds of political prisoners detained in 2021 protests
Biden issued a statement Friday calling on the Cuban government to release hundreds of political prisoners detained last year during a rare surge in protests across the country.
Elon Musk could lose world’s richest person title as Tesla value almost halves
Tesla has lost nearly half its market value since its founder, Elon Musk, bid for Twitter in April, reducing his net worth by about $70bn and putting his title as world’s richest person at risk. Shares in the electric car company traded at $340.79 on 13 April, the day...
BuzzFeed to Lay Off 12 Percent of Staff in Another Media Bloodbath
BuzzFeed will lay off roughly 12 percent of its staff in a measure to cut costs, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The changes will take effect by the first quarter of 2023, and it comes nine months after the company bought out most of its news section in a sweeping penny-pinching move. “Our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift to vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint. That requires us to lower our costs,” CEO Jonah Peretti wrote in a staff memo. “Unfortunately, reducing our workforce is an essential part of cost cutting. Staff salaries are the single largest cost at the company.” Affected employees will receive a severance package, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission filing. BuzzFeed’s layoffs reflect an increasingly hamstrung media landscape squeezed by a tightening economy. CNN, Gannett, and The Washington Post all enacted heavy layoffs earlier this month, and NPR said it would impose a hiring freeze and seek to cut $10 million by September next year. Read more at The Daily Beast.
