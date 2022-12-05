ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

MongoDB Stock Jumps 27% After Cloud Database Company Shows Surprise Adjusted Profit

MongoDB raised its forecast for the full year. The company said consumption trends for its Atlas cloud database service are improving. MongoDB shares rose 27% in extended trading on Tuesday after the database software maker surprisingly swung to a profit. Here's how the company did:. Earnings: 23 cents per share,...
CoinDesk

3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy

Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
Footwear News

How Higher Inflation Could Mean More Returns This Holiday Season

With inflation hitting a 40-year high and retailers concerned about mounting costs squeezing margins, rising return rates could also put a damper on holiday cheer this year. According to a new survey by Phelps United, 52% of respondents said they expected to return at least one gift received via an online merchant this holiday season. Among this group, 47% said they expected to return at least three gifts, with nearly 1 in 5 (19%) saying they planned to return at least five gifts and 6% planning to return more than 10 gifts, the e-commerce company found. Phelps United also found that with...
Motley Fool

Slack CEO Will Step Down in January

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
US News and World Report

ECB Seeks Urgent Regulation After Multiple Crypto Bubbles Burst

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Crypto assets are here to stay so their regulation is urgently needed to protect investors and the stability of the global financial landscape, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday. Crypto investors suffered a series of blows this year from the collapse of the...
TechCrunch

Salesforce to expand Sustainability Cloud into full ESG reporting tool

Ari Alexander, GM for Salesforce Net Zero Cloud and Net Zero Marketplace, says the idea is to take advantage of the range of Salesforce tooling from MuleSoft for connecting to data sources to Tableau for data visualization to help companies better understand their progress towards ESG goals. “ESG is a...
The Associated Press

Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ Melda Mergen Named a Global Equities Leader of the Year

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that Melda Mergen, Global Head of Equities, has been recognized as one of the top women in asset management by DiversityQ as part of its 2022 U.S. Women in Asset Management Awards program. 1 Melda was named a co-winner in the global equities category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005072/en/ Melda Mergen, Global Head of Equities, Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Photo: Business Wire)

