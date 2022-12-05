Read full article on original website
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
Hyliion Electric Truck Delivers NYSE Christmas Tree
Thomas Healy, CEO & founder of Hyliion joined Cheddar News to discuss electric truck deliveries -- including delivering the giant Christmas tree standing outside of the New York Stock Exchange
Costco CFO hints at membership fee hike
Richard Galanti, the CFO of Costco, appeared to hint at the wholesale retailer raising its membership fees in the future during a Thursday earnings call.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
MongoDB Stock Jumps 27% After Cloud Database Company Shows Surprise Adjusted Profit
MongoDB raised its forecast for the full year. The company said consumption trends for its Atlas cloud database service are improving. MongoDB shares rose 27% in extended trading on Tuesday after the database software maker surprisingly swung to a profit. Here's how the company did:. Earnings: 23 cents per share,...
CNBC
Tech layoffs in Southeast Asia mount as unprofitable startups seek to extend their runways
Tech layoffs have been increasing in Southeast Asia this year. GoTo Group, Glints and Carousell are the most recent companies to downsize their headcounts — within the last 30 days. "Founders are being prudent by managing costs in this environment to ensure there is sufficient runway till late 2024,"...
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
How Higher Inflation Could Mean More Returns This Holiday Season
With inflation hitting a 40-year high and retailers concerned about mounting costs squeezing margins, rising return rates could also put a damper on holiday cheer this year. According to a new survey by Phelps United, 52% of respondents said they expected to return at least one gift received via an online merchant this holiday season. Among this group, 47% said they expected to return at least three gifts, with nearly 1 in 5 (19%) saying they planned to return at least five gifts and 6% planning to return more than 10 gifts, the e-commerce company found. Phelps United also found that with...
Motley Fool
Slack CEO Will Step Down in January
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates on cloud strength
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling strong demand for chips used in data centers and networking equipment.
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
Rising long-term yields and doubts over cloud spending sent these top software stocks down.
GE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term
Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co's (GE.N) healthcare division is aiming to have a medium-term organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, the unit's Chief Executive Officer Peter Arduini said at an investor day conference on Thursday.
US News and World Report
ECB Seeks Urgent Regulation After Multiple Crypto Bubbles Burst
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Crypto assets are here to stay so their regulation is urgently needed to protect investors and the stability of the global financial landscape, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday. Crypto investors suffered a series of blows this year from the collapse of the...
CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low
Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles.
TechCrunch
Salesforce to expand Sustainability Cloud into full ESG reporting tool
Ari Alexander, GM for Salesforce Net Zero Cloud and Net Zero Marketplace, says the idea is to take advantage of the range of Salesforce tooling from MuleSoft for connecting to data sources to Tableau for data visualization to help companies better understand their progress towards ESG goals. “ESG is a...
Britain's Morrisons in 220 million stg logistics sale and leaseback deal
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Morrisons has completed a 220 million pounds ($269 million) sale and leaseback deal for seven logistics properties with asset manager ICG, the British supermarket group said on Friday.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ Melda Mergen Named a Global Equities Leader of the Year
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that Melda Mergen, Global Head of Equities, has been recognized as one of the top women in asset management by DiversityQ as part of its 2022 U.S. Women in Asset Management Awards program. 1 Melda was named a co-winner in the global equities category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005072/en/ Melda Mergen, Global Head of Equities, Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Photo: Business Wire)
marketplace.org
Pinched by inflation, more people turn to crowdfunding to cover basic necessities
Over the past year, the consumer price index has risen nearly 8%. And at one point this summer, gasoline hit five bucks a gallon. To make ends meet during this inflationary period, a growing number of people are turning to crowdfunding to cope, according to a new report from GoFundMe.
