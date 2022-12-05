Read full article on original website
WNDU
Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year. Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years. The display includes some hand-made features with family memories. It has become...
valpo.life
La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays
The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
valpo.life
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana creates a Christmas to Remember for the Region’s children
Santa’s elves were surely at work tonight during Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s fifth annual A Christmas to Remember event. Through this event, the holiday wish lists of 500 children in the Region are being fulfilled thanks to the efforts of the 10 Clubs and their volunteers.
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Plymouth Public Library
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- It's time for another 57 Minute Miracle, and tonight, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick is in search of someone in need in Plymouth. How does this series work? Maci approaches people, at random, and asks them if they can think of anyone else in need of a holiday miracle. If the first person can get us to the person they're thinking of in 57 minutes or less, Maci can give them a miracle of $570.
hometownnewsnow.com
Original Civic Auditorium Seats to be Replaced
(La Porte, IN) - The Civic Auditorium in La Porte will have all new seating next year. Taking out the original seats is part of the plan to bring the near century old structure into the 21st century, said La Porte Park Department Superintendent Mark Schreiber. Schreiber said more events...
WNDU
‘Cops with Kids’ returns to spread holiday joy
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Local law enforcement are getting into the holiday spirit by helping kids enjoy a night out with gifts and food!. It’s all part of the 31st annual ‘Cops with Kids’ event in Goshen. Police officers from Goshen, Nappanee, and Wakarusa met local elementary...
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 8 – 11
The Region is ramping up for Christmas and making a big effort to make sure everyone is included! Whether it's through dedicated toy drives, holiday performances, or special offers to help wrap up gift shopping, many community favorites are making sure Northwest Indiana radiates with holiday joy this weekend. There’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy with family and friends!
valpo.life
The South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Presents: Holiday Pops
The best way to kick off the holiday season is with seasonal music of course. The South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony has just that. Conductor Kirk Muspratt presents its annual “Holiday Pops." The “Holiday Pops” is a three performance show spanning December 7 through 9 at the Living Hope Church in Merrillville, Indiana.
abc57.com
Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
abc57.com
South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood celebrates new center
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood now has a brand-new facility open to the public. The Southeast Neighborhood Center, which celebrated its ribbon cutting Monday, is home to a computer lab, Head Start, the Bowen Center, and more. Community partners said there is a big need for childcare, healthcare,...
abc57.com
Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing
NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
WNDU
Cassopolis hopes to expand Stone Lake Beach after residents say it changed the town
CASSOPOLIS, MI. (WNDU) - Stone Lake Beach has been open to the public for two summer seasons. “One of the things we realized a few years ago was that we didn’t have a great community gathering space, and we had a beautiful lake right in our downtown that was just not being utilized. So, we created this amazing free community space,” says Emilie LaGrow, the Village Manger.
valpo.life
Franciscan Health’s Fresh Start Market, Food Rx Program gets $20k boost from Old National Bank Foundation
Northwest Indiana families facing food insecurity will have extra help thanks to a $20,000 grant from Old National Bank Foundation to Franciscan’s Health’s Fresh Start Market and new Food Rx Program. The Franciscan Health Foundation partnered in 2021 with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a...
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Cheeto loves being petted and won't turn your hands orange
He's a Pit Bull terrier mix who's 2 years old. Cheeto came into the shelter as a stray at the beginning of November. He'll probably not get much bigger as he's already 70 lbs. Lindsey Cuellar, the manager at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he's good with other dogs.
95.3 MNC
Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway
The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a veteran food basket giveaway on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. The event will distribute 150 food baskets from 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Health Department’s Benton Harbor office, 2149 E. Napier Ave. The baskets will contain a variety of...
nwi.life
Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship
Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga, a leader on Bishop Noll’s Speech...
hometownnewsnow.com
Liquor Approved for New Downtown Eatery
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is helping a new restaurant downtown by allowing it to expand its alcoholic beverage offerings. The La Porte City Council approved a three-way liquor license for Bon Viet by a unanimous vote Monday night. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the liquor license allows beer, wine, and liquor to be part of the menu. Beer and wine have been served there since the restaurant opened at the former T-Berry’s Diner at 501 Lincolnway.
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Success Applauded at Drug Court Graduation
(La Porte, IN) - There was no shortage of positive change during a Monday night ceremony for graduates of a program turning people behind bars from substance abuse into law-abiding productive citizens in La Porte County. An audience of about 100 people at the La Porte County Complex applauded upon...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage firefighter training came just in time for severe crash
When a fatal six-vehicle crash happened in Portage last month, firefighters were quickly forced to put their training into practice. Portage Fire Chief Randy Wilkening says his firefighters had just completed an extrication class with Precision Towing, when they were called to the wreck at Willowcreek and Lute on November 8.
