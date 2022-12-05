VALLEJO – Lt. Steve Darden is one of the Vallejo Police Department’s longest serving and most decorated officers, having served on the force longer than any other officer but one. Earlier this year, he was picked to lead one of the department’s new geographical service areas and commands the patrol division in North Vallejo. In his 26 years in the department, he has been promoted three times and earned several good conduct medals.

