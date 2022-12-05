Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Too Short Gets a BIG Honor in Oakland After Doing THIS
Too Short has been working in the music industry for over 40 years now and he is now considered a legend in the hip-hop music scene. After bringing honor to his hometown of Oakland, the city will be naming a street after him. According to Uproxx, the "Too Short Street"...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Brothers killed in crash involving detective, Modesto HS misconduct allegations, Sen. Warnock wins GA runoff
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
Sacramento restaurant awarded Michelin star
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento restaurant Localis was awarded a Michelin star on Monday. Localis, located at 2031 S Street in midtown Sacramento, is owned and led by Chef Chris Barnum-Dann. This is the restaurant’s first Michelin star and it is the second restaurant in Sacramento to be awarded a Michelin star. The Kitchen has […]
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges 20-year-old in Habit Burger attack where manager lost eye
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney has filed charges against a 20-year-old Hayward man following an attack at a Habit Burger restaurant, where an assistant lost her eye while protecting a teenage boy with autism. Isaac White-Carter will be arraigned on Thursday on three counts of mayhem,...
Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico
Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
'Why not give if you are able to?': Stockton church plans huge holiday gift giveaway this weekend
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's Mayfair Seventh-Day Adventist Church prides itself on its big heart, and this weekend, it is backing that up with what members believe is the largest holiday giveaway in the city. Antonio Visoso is a church member at Mayfair. He is one of many excited to...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
SFist
Solano County Home Featured on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'
The Bay Area can already claim a couple of wins from previous seasons of ABC's suburban Christmas light fever-dream of a competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight, and now we have another contender up in Suisun City. Can I just take a moment to point out the unnecessary, aggro,...
Brentwood car stop leads to gun arrest: Police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police. Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an […]
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
kblx.com
Win a Family Weekend at Great Wolf Lodge
102.9 KBLX has your chance to experience Great Wolf Lodge. Just in time to treat your family to the gift of togetherness this holiday season, 102.9 KBLX is partnering with Great Wolf Lodge to give one lucky listener and their family a complimentary 1-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge’s newest lodge in Manteca, California.
One dead in Oakland shooting Saturday morning
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on the 300 block of Peralta Street, according to police. OPD’s Communications Division received calls about a person being shot. KRON On is streaming now Officers […]
vallejosun.com
‘Out of control’: Vallejo police Lt. Steve Darden’s reputation for unchecked anger
VALLEJO – Lt. Steve Darden is one of the Vallejo Police Department’s longest serving and most decorated officers, having served on the force longer than any other officer but one. Earlier this year, he was picked to lead one of the department’s new geographical service areas and commands the patrol division in North Vallejo. In his 26 years in the department, he has been promoted three times and earned several good conduct medals.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 880., just north of Broadway at about 1:05 a.m.
Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked
TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
Criminals targeting high end elections this holiday season, Modesto police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department (MPD) says in the past two weeks, 24 arrests have been made by its Property Crimes Unit for theft and burglary. Half of those arrested are from out of town and most from the Bay Area, according to MPD. Police say that's in part because out-of-town thieves like dense, high volume store areas close to freeways.
