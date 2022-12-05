ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Shoplifter arrested for possession of fentanyl

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gj1f_0jXyqtzY00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was notified by an Ammon Walmart employee of a female shoplifter who was about to flee the store.

As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store and was advised by an employee she was the suspect. The deputy chased the female on foot through the parking lot a short distance. The deputy eventually stopped her, but she continued to struggle until she had to be placed on the ground and secured in handcuffs.

Deputies identified the female as 40-year-old Sarah Kathryn Westbrook of Idaho Falls and found her in possession of 10 items from inside the store that were not paid for, totaling just more than $200 in value.  Deputies also found Westbrook in possession of multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Westbrook was transported to the Bonneville County jail where she was booked on misdemeanor charges for commercial burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. During the booking process, a single pill believed to be fentanyl was found concealed on Westbrook’s person resulting in additional charges for possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a jail facility, both felonies.

The post Shoplifter arrested for possession of fentanyl appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 2

Related
KIFI Local News 8

2 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit

At approximately 6:00 p.m on Wednesday, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were notified that a stolen vehicle, a teal 1998 Chevy pick-up, had been spotted on the Southbound Salem Highway headed towards Madison County. The post 2 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit appeared first on Local News 8.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Madison County deputies use spike strip to stop runaway teens in stolen vehicle

REXBURG — Deputies used a spike strip to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle driven by two teens who failed to obey commands to pull over. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne told EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Wednesday. Two kids from Madison County went missing and were entered into the sheriff’s office database as runaways.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Caribou County coroner dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County coroner was found dead Monday morning, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release issued Monday, Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey announced the county’s coroner, F. Darrin Sims, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Bailey Creek area south of Soda Springs around 6:37 a.m. Monday for a requested welfare check, Mabey...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- UPDATE 12/03/22 5:27 P.M. MDT- A male, Jeremiah Cox, was released from the hospital after receiving medical attention for various wounds. Cox was transported to the Pocatello Police Department for questioning and arrested on unrelated warrants. The second male, was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, and is currently in The post Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for person involved in Pocatello disturbance that left one man shot, another stabbed

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a person involved in a Friday evening disturbance in a south Pocatello neighborhood that left one man shot and another man stabbed. Police have not yet provided a description of the person they're searching for in connection to the disturbance that occurred on Belmont Street. On Saturday police provided more information on the two men who were injured. Police said that Jeremiah Cox, the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police ticketed and relocated over 400 vehicles during snow removal

IDAHO FALLS — The first major snow event of the season brought twice the number of ticketed and relocated vehicles compared to that of 2021. While all parking restrictions were lifted, effective Monday, 429 vehicles were ticketed in Zone A by the Idaho Falls Police Department and relocated by city of Idaho Falls staff over the weekend. Zone A is in the center of the city from Memorial Drive to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man arrested on trafficking cocaine charges

POCATELLO — A man police say had cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana has been charged with multiple felonies. Bruno Del Rosario Soto-Valenzuela, 38, faces felony charges for trafficking cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, court records show. He is also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. A trooper with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction

Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man forces himself into local woman's home, stabs her television with buck knife

POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed a woman’s television with a buck knife. Tyler Robert Hensley, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property following the incident, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday. Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday a...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl

IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Pearl Harbor Memorial honors the sailors who lost their lives

The Pearl Harbor Memorial bridge over the Portneuf river was the site of a honored Pocatello tradition. The tradition itself was started by Pearl Harbor survivor and Pocatello native, Christopher Harame. People gathered to honor the lives lost after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The post Pearl Harbor Memorial honors the sailors who lost their lives appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Water superintendent gives boil advisory update

Princton Lee, the Blackfoot water superintendent, gave an update to the city council at its Tuesday meeting on the boil advisory that was initiated earlier in November. “It’s not acceptable to me, and the mayor and I have discussed the matter, to have this many boil orders in this short of a time,” Lee said.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
POCATELLO, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says

Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy