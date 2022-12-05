Read full article on original website
Culhane to retire as Mitchell School District business manager, DWU's Kriese to assume role in 2023
Dec. 9—MITCHELL — There will be a change in one of the top administrative positions at the Mitchell School District next school year. Steve Culhane, business manager for the district, is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The effective date for his retirement is June 30, 2023, according to the personnel information included with the Dec. 12 Mitchell Board of Education meeting agenda.
Mitchell woman cited for striking Mitchell Middle School student in crosswalk
Dec. 8—MITCHELL — A Mitchell woman was cited Thursday morning after the car she was driving struck a Mitchell Middle School student crossing a street near the school, according to officials with the Mitchell Police Division. According to the Mitchell Police Division, police and EMS services were dispatched...
Howard man pleads not guilty to arson, trespassing following November residential fire
Dec. 9—HOWARD, S.D. — A Howard man was charged after allegedly setting a Miner County residence on fire while two others remained inside on Nov. 14, 2022. According to court documents, Mark Orem, 64, refused to leave the home and "started a fire in the basement room of a residence" knowing that both victims were present in the home and that "the fire threatened the safety of their persons."
