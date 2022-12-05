ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Fabulously Decorated Trees Donated for 4th Annual Festival to Support Historical Society Programming

The Greenwich Historical Society’s Cos Cob lobby will be transformed into a winter wonderland celebrating the talents of local designers, merchants, non-profits and other organizations who donate their talents to decorate the trees and make homes festive sanctuaries for the holidays. Trees, which range from traditional Christmas styles to...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Shop Local! Abilis Greenhouse & Gift Shop Sparkle during Holiday Sip & Shop

Wednesday night’s Sip & Shop at Abilis Gardens and Gifts was a popular destination for holiday shopping and a chance to catch up with friends. Shoppers enjoyed wine, cheese, sandwiches and wraps. New holiday shopping hours for December are Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 4:00pm (through Dec 17). Shop...
greenwichfreepress.com

GAMANOS: Greenwich Veterans Deeply Concerned About MI Under Consideration for Arch St and Greenwich Ave

Greenwich Veterans Are Deeply Concerned About Municipal Improvement (MI) Under Consideration for Arch St / Greenwich Ave. Voting is taking place on item (#15) at the December RTM meeting on December 12. To date, the two leading Greenwich veterans organizations who are important stakeholders regarding this particular location ( both play a vital role in Town activities that take place there), have not been formally consulted about the proposed work.
greenwichfreepress.com

2022 Turkey Trot Raises $65K for Greenwich Public School Programs

Nearly 1,500 runners, walkers and spectators celebrated the 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/1 mile run/walk on Saturday, November 26. According to the Greenwich Alliance for Education, organizer of the annual fundraiser, the 2022 edition raised $60,000 for Greenwich Public School programs. (Note: Race day photographs by Cheryl Moss Photos are available at greenwichalliance.org.)
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

DIETRICH: In Favor of Bumpouts

Way back, before the Elm Street bump outs became a reality, I too pondered the change to our spectacular Greenwich Avenue believing the police directing traffic somehow promoted the safety of both drivers and pedestrians while adding to its grandeur. As town wide discussions evolved, I listened, read and researched. I began to realize the improvement bump outs would make to Greenwich Avenue.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

2022 CIAC LL Champions GHS Boys Soccer Team Honored at Town Hall Ceremony

The Greenwich High School Boys Varsity Soccer Team won the 2022 CIAC LL Championship Final vs. William Hall on Nov 19 at the Hartford Athletic Stadium in Hartford. On Thursday they were honored with a proclamation at town hall and presented certificates from the Board of Selectmen. This was Greenwich...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Woman Charged with Assault and Risk of Injury to Child

On Dec 1 around 7:00pm Greenwich Police officers responded to a complaint of a physical altercation between a man and a woman in Putnam Green in Byram. Police say the arrestee, Yeon in Nam, 47, had punched the victim in the face several times while a juvenile was in close proximity.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy