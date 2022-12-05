ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rogersedgereporter.com

Cozy Dining at The Little Corner Restaurant

The Little Corner Restaurant (5937 N. Broadway) is a small establishment nestled, as the name states, on the corner of Broadway and Thorndale. The wood-paneled interior and brown leather booths create the perfect cozy diner atmosphere. Sitting at the counter of the Little Corner Restaurant and staring into a cup of hot coffee, the walls of time and space begin to break down.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays

The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

Running Vines Plans On Taking You Back To The Roaring 20’s

Stop on by and let's paint the town! We will transport you back a century to the flashy flapper styles and Jazz crazed era of the roaring 1920s!. You'll be surrounded by a slew of movers and shakers decked to the nines in art deco attire. So rouge your knees, flash some ankle, and don your best furs and lets drink and dance the night away with special live music in our cellar!
CHESTERTON, IN
InsideHook

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago

I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
CHICAGO, IL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Waldorf Astoria Chicago Debuts Completed Renovation

Waldorf Astoria Chicago is celebrating the completion of its renovation across the grand chateau-style Gold Coast hotel. The refurbishment includes fully updated guestrooms and suites, the lobby, and spa, as well as debuts a redesigned Presidential Suite and introduces a new, spacious Astoria Suite. Guests are also welcome to enjoy all new food and beverage experiences including the lobby-level Peacock Lounge, the newly opened Brass Tack and the re-introduced, beloved Bernard’s cocktail lounge.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site

(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
LA PORTE, IN
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Revisiting a Polish cuisine classic

Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Carryout saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and World...
BROADVIEW, IL
Black Enterprise

These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More

Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
NEW BUFFALO, MI
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Jimmy John’s- and Little Caesars-anchored retail center, a 3,412-square-foot retail property in Chesterton, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive...
CHESTERTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

This Chicago airport named ‘Best in North America’

CHICAGO — For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named Chicago O’Hare International Airport as the ‘Best in North America.’ The magazine also named O’Hare the ‘Best Airpot Dining’ experience for the third consecutive year. “O’Hare is a world-class airport that continues to modernize and grow to meet the needs of the traveling […]
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Find the perfect holiday gift when shopping local at Goodwill

You don’t have to travel far to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list. Northwest Indiana has hundreds of businesses throughout Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties, making shopping local a breeze at any time of year, but especially so during the holiday season. If you’re on the hunt for a unique find at a great price, consider Goodwill Industries of Michiana. With many locations throughout the Region, it’s easier than ever to find everything you’re looking for and more this Christmas.
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy