Online Marketplaces Leverage ID Verification to Create “Certainty” During Uncertain Times: Trulioo Report

Digital Asset Firm Gate.io Commits $100M to Support Fund to Revive Blockchain, Crypto Industry
Crypto exchange Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” trading platforms, says that it aims to position itself “as a key driver of the crypto industry during the bear market.”. As companies restrategize to adapt to changing market conditions, Gate.io is spearheading initiatives...
WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent
In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
Reassurance? Robinhood Provides Select Data Points
In a very difficult economic environment, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has published select data points highlighting platform operations. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of November were 23.0 million, up approximately 40 thousand from October 2022. Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of November were 12.5 million, unchanged from...
Operative Intelligence Secures $3.5M to Enhance Enterprise Contact Centers
Operative Intelligence, which claims to be the first purpose-built Demand-Insights-as-a-Service platform, raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round “to significantly expand its team and scale its customer intelligence product capabilities for the world’s leading enterprise companies.”. The investment round was “led by Bonfire Ventures with additional participation...
Payments Tech Firm Brightwell Launches ATM Program Solutions for Maritime Clients
Atlanta-based global payments technology company Brightwell launched its ATM program solutions that “offer a cost-effective way for the cruise industry to drive revenue while lowering ATM operation costs.”. By partnering with NCR, the largest provider of ATM software applications and hardware, and Travelex, the “market leader” in foreign exchange,...
Imployable, an App Supporting an Employment Ecosystem, Acquires £150K+ via Crowdcube
Imployable, which claims to be a unique, award winning app that’s at the “heart” of an employment ecosystem, has secured 60% (£150,141.81) of its £250,000 target (with 7 days in the sale, at the time of writing) from 112 investors via Crowdcube. Imployable is a...
Marqeta Announces Integration with Mastercard Track Instant Pay Virtual Card Solution
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has reportedly integrated Mastercard Track™ Instant Pay, which is described as a next-generation virtual card solution that “uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.”. Marqeta says it will “become the first processor to integrate with Track Instant Pay in...
Zodia Custody Introduces Interchange, Ensuring Client Assets are Protected While Trading
Zodia Custody, a crypto-asset service provider backed by Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, has “developed and launched a new service: Interchange.”. The service “offers an alternative to the pre-funding and margin models on exchanges. Using Interchange, clients can keep their assets with Zodia Custody, while mirroring holdings on exchanges.”
Goji, Apex Group to Offer Digital Investor Onboarding for Alternative Fund Managers
Goji, an FCA regulated, UK-based technology provider that offers investors digital access to alternative investments, announced its partnership with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. in order “to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage all stages of the investor lifecycle.”. Apex Group’s digital onboarding solution, “powered...
DealMaker to Power PicMii Reg CF Securities Offerings
DealMaker, a broker-dealer and online capital formation specialist, has signed an agreement to power PicMii’s crowdfunding platform. PicMii is a FINRA-regulated funding portal offering securities under Reg CF. PicMii is a Pennsylvania-based firm that was approved as a funding portal in 2020. The company focuses entirely on Reg CF securities offerings for early-stage ventures.
Issuance, a Platform Enabling Reg A+ Offerings, Announces Expansion into Canada
Issuance, a platform that specializes in aiding issuers raising capital under Reg A+, has announced its expansion into Canada. According to a company statement, Issuance is now an “endorsed service-provider partner” of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The arrangement allows Issuance to offer preferred rates for CSE-listed companies, including reduced onboarding fees.
Tenderly Introduces Transaction Simulations in Web3 Gateway to Support dApp Devs
Tenderly, creators of a Web3 development platform, announced that it is the first Web3 development platform to offer simulations through RPC on Tenderly Web3 Gateway, “its production node as a service.”. In fact, Tenderly already “processes more than 50 million simulations per month through its Transaction Simulator.” Now, the...
Deutsche Bank, NVIDIA to Embed AI into Financial Services
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) announced a multi-year innovation partnership with NVIDIA in order “to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the financial services sector.”. Combining Deutsche Bank’s financial industry expertise with NVIDIA’s leadership in AI and accelerated computing “will hasten the development of...
More UK Investors Plan to Invest in Venture Capital Offerings in 2023: Report
More UK investors are planning to invest in venture capital offerings in 2023, according to research by Digital Horizon. It is important to note the survey polled LP types last month – iE home offices, asset managers, and other institutional money. Digital Horizon states that 56% of UK investors...
Hashflow, Wormhole to Streamline Cross-Chain Messaging Experience
Hashflow, a decentralized exchange (DEX) designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades, announced a partnership with Wormhole, the generic cross-chain messaging protocol, to build the “best” cross-chain trading experience. The move will “allow users to natively swap any asset across any chain and receive exactly what they...
Digital Securities: ADDX Tokenizes Venture Debt, Lists on Exchange
ADDX has announced another digital security available for investors on its digital asset exchange. The most recent security is a venture debt offering by Innoven Capital – a JV between Seviora (a Temasek subsidiary) and UOB. The $50 million fund combines a fixed return as well as the possibility for capital gain. As the security has been tokenized, ADDX notes that minimum investments start at USD $20,000.00 as opposed to the norm of around $5 million. ADDX leverages blockchain technology as well as smart contracts to automate manual processes. This allows ADDX to make the fund available in fractional units at scale and to enable secondary trading by investors on the ADDX exchange.
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
Nigeria Limits ATM Withdrawals in Attempt to Encourage Digital Payments, Use of CBDC the eNaira: Report
Nigeria is attempting to cajole its population into using digital payments as opposed to cash, according to multiple reports. One method of encouragement is limiting ATM withdrawals to just $45, making it difficult to use physical money. Of course, some point to this harsh policy as a warning that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could be a path to more government control of how you spend your money. All so Orwellian.
Binance.US Expands Zero Fee Trading to Ethereum (ETH) via New Fee Schedule
Binance.US, the U.S. partner to one of the world’s largest crypto exchange and America’s home to buy, sell, trade, convert and stake digital assets, announced that it “has expanded its zero fee pricing model to now include Ethereum (ETH), effective immediately.”. All new and existing users “can...
Plaid is Next Fintech to Reduce Employees in Move to Cut Costs
Plaid, a leader in open banking technology, is the next Fintech to reduce its staff due to a slumping economy. In a team update, Plaid founder and CEO Zach Perret announced the company was reducing its headcount by 260 positions. Offices around the world were impacted. As Plaid currently employs about 1250 individuals globally, this represents about a 20% workforce reduction.
