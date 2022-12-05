Online Marketplaces Leverage ID Verification to Create “Certainty” During Uncertain Times: Trulioo Report

ADDX has announced another digital security available for investors on its digital asset exchange. The most recent security is a venture debt offering by Innoven Capital – a JV between Seviora (a Temasek subsidiary) and UOB. The $50 million fund combines a fixed return as well as the possibility for capital gain. As the security has been tokenized, ADDX notes that minimum investments start at USD $20,000.00 as opposed to the norm of around $5 million. ADDX leverages blockchain technology as well as smart contracts to automate manual processes. This allows ADDX to make the fund available in fractional units at scale and to enable secondary trading by investors on the ADDX exchange.

2 DAYS AGO