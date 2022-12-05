Read full article on original website
Related
Abilene man arrested on criminal trespass charge at early childhood campus
ABILENE, Texas — A 22-year-old Abilene man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after he was spotted on an Abilene school campus he was not supposed to be on Tuesday afternoon. The Abilene Police Department said Andrew Miller, 22, was spotted at Long Early Learning Center and identified...
Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
brownwoodnews.com
Two arrested in Early for possession, tampering with evidence
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday morning:. On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in a vehicle near the 1300 block of Early Blvd. A witness reported seeing the male and female fighting in a vehicle which then left the road and struck a house then traveled through the back yard striking a fence.
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
31-Year-Old Ezekiel Ortega Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Hawley (Hawley, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Hawley Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Highway 83, about a mile north of here in Jones County.
Crime Reports: Abilene man says ex refuses to give his dog back after he gets out of jail
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1400 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family ViolenceA report was taken for Assault […]
ktxs.com
VIDEO: Abilene police investigating hit-and-run vehicle incident
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that was caught on video. According to Abilene police, a call came in Wednesday morning of a dark colored pickup truck that was reportedly doing burnouts and hit two vehicles; a 2020 Chevy Silverado, and a 2016 Toyota Rav 4.
San Angelo LIVE!
31-year-old Man Struck & Killed by 18-Wheeler in the Dark Tuesday Evening
HAWLEY, TX – A 31-year-old Bedford, TX man was struck and killed by a passing 18-wheeler as he walked along a highway near Hawley in Jones County Tuesday night. According to an accident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a passenger car was parked on the shoulder of US 83 about a mile north of Hawley facing north.
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Jones County was walking on highway from car parked on shoulder
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Jones County Tuesday night was walking on the highway from a car that was parked on the shoulder. Ezekiel Ortega, 31, of Bedford, Texas, was struck and killed on Highway 83/277 about a mile north of Hawley just after 6:00 p.m., according […]
Crime Reports: Random shooting reported at Abilene park
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Vine Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone valued at $730 […]
State Rep. Glenn Rogers: Water is Life
Years ago, on a veterinary mission trip to Haiti, I was astonished when I witnessed a daily routine in the village where we worked. Early in the mornings, villagers walked for miles and miles to a stream to gather water. They carried huge jars, filled them up with water, and balanced them on the tops of their heads to make the journey homeward. This act required immense balance, because any drop of water that was lost on the trek would mean one less drop they could have to quench their thirst. Literally hours per day were spent in the pursuit and transport of water. As a rancher, rain and water availability is a daily discussion, but watching this ordeal intensified my understanding that water is humanity’s source of life, and the average American takes it for granted.
Parker County home heavily damaged by fire
There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
Multiple I-20 lanes closed off to traffic due to several Eastland County car wrecks
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation – Brownwood (TxDOT) issued a traffic alert Tuesday night due to multiple wrecks. In a tweet, TxDOT Brownwood said multiple lanes of I-20 were shut off to traffic as of around 9:30 p.m., because of the multiple crashes in both the east and westbound directions. […]
Texas Comptroller’s Office turns down tax break application for proposed Stephens County wind farm, possibly killing project
NextEra Energy’s proposed wind farm planned for southeastern Stephens County will not be getting the tax break they applied for under the Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 after the Comptroller’s Office declined to approve the application, according to a letter the local school district received this week. However,...
New tattoo studio could be coming to downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new tattoo studio could be coming soon to downtown Abilene. Art Attack is slated to go into the space at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub. Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval for a zoning change that would allow the studio to move in, and now […]
Could Abilene ISD add a 3rd high school? School board discusses district reconfiguration
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD school board members are continuing their discussion about reconfiguring the number of campuses, and for the first time, the idea of having three high schools was in the mix. At the workshop ahead of Monday night’s board meeting, Abilene ISD staff said they are going to make what they’re […]
First in U.S.: Some Dyess AFB planes could soon be Abilene road certified, what that means for drivers & city
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the early 1990s, the C-130 Hercules aircraft was used in the Gulf War to land on Iraq highways every seven minutes, providing supplies for the military. Back home in 2020s Abilene, Dyess Air Force Base is working on dusting off those skills to land C-130s on roads once again. Photos […]
‘It’d be nice if there was a hamburger joint’: City of Abilene accept bids for Lake Fort Phantom Hill Recreation Master Plan
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is in the early stages of planning for what could become a much more heavily utilized Lake Fort Phantom Hill. An official request for proposal (RFP) on the city website suggest amenities such as a fishing pier, boat dock, camping area, marina or even restaurant as possible […]
‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
Ridge Nutrition celebrates new location, ownership
Ridge Nutrition celebrated its new location and ownership with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The shop, which offers energy teas, shakes and other items, including waffles, pancakes, doughnuts, protein bars, and more, is now located at 500 E. Walker St., in the historic train depot building across from the City Park. Ridge Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 0