ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Five Louisiana soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women

By Lindsey Ducharme
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqStx_0jXyqSM300

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after allegedly drugging and raping two women.

John Bianzon, 29, Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, Cyrus Labial, 24, Ajjashery J. Flores, 24 and Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, were arrested after allegedlt raping two women.

Mobile Police say alleged kidnapping was not reported, witnesses claim it was

Detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed one of the victims and learned that she knew one of the five men who went to her residence in the Rosepine area on Nov. 24.

The victim said that when the man showed up at her house, he was with four other men who she, and her roommate, did not know.

Both victims drank alcohol provided by the five men, and started to feel an exaggerated effect to the alcohol and suspected the men mixed illicit ingredients into the drinks.

Detectives learned that men had raped the two women after they had become incapacitated.

Forensic testing was performed on the victims and found that each victim suffered injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Bond has not been set and the suspects remain in the VPSO jail.

Detectives arrested the five men with charges of:

  • John Paul Bianzon, 29, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy and one count of First-Degree Rape.
  • Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy and one count of First-Degree Rape.
  • Cyrus Moises Labial, 24, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Conspiracy and two counts of First-Degree Rape.
  • Ajjashery J. Flores, 24, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Conspiracy and two counts of First-Degree Rape.
  • Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Conspiracy and two counts of First-Degree Rape.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E49oU_0jXyqSM300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gW2tl_0jXyqSM300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I414m_0jXyqSM300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfXBk_0jXyqSM300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TC0jA_0jXyqSM300
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 44

Nana D
3d ago

Okay girls. NEVER INVITE 5 GUYS INTO YOUR RESIDENCE ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU DON'T KNOW MOST OF THEM. I wouldn't even if I did know them. AND STOP MEETING STRANGERS THAT YOU HAVE ONLY COMMUNICATED WITH ONLINE. Be more aware of things that could go wrong under some circumstances.

Reply(3)
24
Shelia Bebee
2d ago

first none of them look like they are in the military, out of shape hair cuts are all wrong. suspicious of that... and why do you think 5 men coming to your door with alcohol to do?

Reply(1)
10
Nick
3d ago

Is this what we now enlist in our military, are we this desperate?This is no better than Walmart.

Reply(5)
20
Related
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Black Enterprise

10-Year-Old Boy Charged As An Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother Over Virtual Reality Headset

A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his mother, 44-year-old Quiana Mann, on Nov. 21. WTMJ News reported that Mann was shot in her eye at close range around 7 a.m. inside her home on 87th and Hemlock by her son. He first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again

A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Georgia man arrested and accused of breeding and training over 100 pit bulls for dog fighting

Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man and accused him of breeding and training 106 pit bulls for dog fighting, sheriff’s officials said. Paulding County sheriff's detectives arrested Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, on Tuesday at his home about 30 miles from Atlanta after a long investigation of a "massive dog fighting operation," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Mrs H

17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations

However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Complex

Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest

Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Independent

Alabama father arrested after four young sisters disappear from small town

An Alabama father has been arrested after his four daughters vanished from a small town in Talladega County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent out an emergency missing child alert on Thursday night, saying that the four girls in the Buchanan family had been missing since 11.35am in Sylacauga, southeast of Birmingham. The four sisters – Aaliyah Grace, 12, Isabella Jane, 9, Lacey Nicole, 7, and Gracelyn Hope, 2 - were confirmed to have been found safe in Clayton County, Georgia, on Friday afternoon. Their father, Clifton Christopher Buchanan, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama, on Friday. His arrest...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Vice

Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop

Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy