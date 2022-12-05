Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Local tribes getting millions in grant funding for salmon, orca recovery
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Several million dollars in state and federal grants are coming to Whatcom County to enhance salmon and orca recovery. The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded a total of $27 million to eight counties for projects aimed at boosting the threatened species. Lummi...
This Bellingham apartment building near Western will double in size
The neighborhood is largely student apartments with good walkability to Western and public transit.
Whatcom County sets tax rate for voter-approved children’s levy
Decision comes after lengthy public hearing about how funds will be collected and saved.
Save on rent in Whatcom County. These areas have the lowest rental prices in the county
Some rentals are cheaper in certain parts of Bellingham. These interactive graphics and maps show prices by area.
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Company president was arrested and fined $347,202 for labeling coho (silver) salmon as chinook (king) salmon in 2011.
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
A multi-family apartment complex will be built on this Bellingham historic site
“In this instance in particular, a balance must be struck between preservation and the demands of infill, affordability and growth,” said Bellingham city planner Emy Scherrer.
thenorthernlight.com
Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff
Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
kpug1170.com
Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
kpug1170.com
Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
Round 3 of the Whatcom County Taco Bracket is open! Don’t delay, vote for your favorites
These restaurants are the taco the town! Vote now on your favorite Whatcom County taco joints before voting closes next Wednesday at noon.
theorcasonian.com
Port Townsend proclaims support for legal recognition of rights of Southern Resident Orcas
||| FROM KRISS KEVORKIAN for LEGAL RIGHTS FOR THE SALISH SEA |||. Port Townsend, WA —Yesterday evening, Port Townsend’s Mayor David J. Faber signed a Proclamation describing the City of Port Townsend’s support for action by local, state, federal and tribal governments that secure and effectuate the rights of the Southern Resident Orcas.
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
Need affordable groceries? We compared prices at local Bellingham grocery stores for you
We checked the prices at Whatcom County area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
lyndentribune.com
Incarceration in Whatcom County top of sheriff’s list of priorities
In the print version of this story, we reported what WCSO Program Specialist, Communications & Outreach Deb Slater called "a few inaccuracies that should be corrected."
Whatcom County and WA housing markets see new price decreases, what you need to know
Washington state is the third-most expensive state to buy a home in, although the state and Whatcom County have seen recent price decreases.
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
You think it’s expensive to live in Whatcom? Here’s what it takes just to get by
Living Wage Calculator shows what residents need to earn to support themselves.
nwcitizen.com
Did Proposition 5 “Cure” Its Way to a Win?
John Marshall is a former small business owner and was a Con Committee member for the Prop 5 tax levy. Whatcom County’s November 8th election was certified on November 29th, despite opposition. The Proposition 5 “Yes for Whatcom Kids!” campaign submitted a last-minute surge of votes that came in following a ballot ‘curing’ process. This is a tax levy that will collect at least $82 million from county residents over the next 10 years.
It snowed in Whatcom County last Christmas. What about this year?
It’s a rare treat for the Pacific Northwest, but there’s a La Niña again this year.
