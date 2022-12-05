COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia. James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via The post Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO