Cooper County, MO

KRMS Radio

Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges

A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
RICHLAND, MO
tampabeacon.com

Man held after dog is stabbed

A man was arrested after deputies say he unlawfully entered a home in Dover and stabbed a pet to death with a machete. Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr., 25, faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, and armed burglary of a dwelling. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that...
DOVER, FL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia. James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via The post Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
10 Tampa Bay

Judge sets trial dates for accused Seminole Heights serial killer

TAMPA, Fla. — Trial dates have been set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III years after the city was terrorized by a string of shooting deaths. Judge Samantha Ward on Tuesday set the trial jury's selection to begin Aug. 9, 2023, with an expected completion date in two weeks, according to Circuit Court spokesperson Mike Moore, citing a new filing.
TAMPA, FL
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED

The Lexington Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Oneida Street during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to Chief Troy Sims, officers were able to confirm two suspects had fled the area and other witnesses confirmed they also heard a suspicious noise that was consistent with gun fire.
LEXINGTON, MO

