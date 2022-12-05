ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Saturday crash on Mobile Hwy. sends 3 to the hospital

By Christopher Lugo
 4 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash that sent three to the hospital at the intersection of Mobile Hwy., and Bellview Ave.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., on Saturday, two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision. Due to the severity of the accident, ECFR said extrication was needed to free one occupant from one of the vehicles. Within six minutes, the occupant was free from the vehicle. Three patients were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS and the incident was brought under control by 7:01 p.m.

Pace man dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

ECFR units E1, L12, E11 and BC2 responded to the accident, with assistance from Escambia County EMS and FHP.

