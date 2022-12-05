Saturday crash on Mobile Hwy. sends 3 to the hospital

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash that sent three to the hospital at the intersection of Mobile Hwy., and Bellview Ave.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., on Saturday, two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision. Due to the severity of the accident, ECFR said extrication was needed to free one occupant from one of the vehicles. Within six minutes, the occupant was free from the vehicle. Three patients were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS and the incident was brought under control by 7:01 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

ECFR units E1, L12, E11 and BC2 responded to the accident, with assistance from Escambia County EMS and FHP.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.