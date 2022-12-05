Read full article on original website
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
Illinois saw fourth lowest midterm turnout in past 40 years
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Board of Elections certified the 2022 Midterm Election results Monday. State officials said 4.1 million ballots were cast, even though Illinois has 8.1 million registered voters. ISBE noted that it was the fourth lowest turnout for a midterm election in the last 40 years.
Attorney says petitions for non-elective offices in Normal cannot be certified for the 2023 election
Outside legal counsel retained by the Town of Normal in recent weeks said three petitions of candidacy filed for nonexistent or appointed offices within the municipality cannot legally be certified for the 2023 election. Normal officials retained Chicago-based Michael Kasper of Kasper and Nottage to review petitions filed by residents...
Illinois Democrats say potential assault weapon ban will keep communities safe
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers could vote on a plan to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines during the lame-duck session next month. The legislation has 26 co-sponsors as of Thursday, and Democrats hope to see some of their Republican colleagues support the plan to prevent more gun violence.
Efforts underway to throw out election petitions for jobs that don’t exist
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Two residents of Normal, including an ex-town council member, have formally objected to election petitions for two government jobs that don’t exist, and a third that is an appointed position. The objections were filed Monday, which is the first step toward a possible legal...
Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms
(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls. ...
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri today
Starting Thursday, December 8, recreational marijuana use will be legal in Missouri for adults ages 21 and older. However, for the time being, you can still only buy marijuana from a Missouri dispensary if you have a medical marijuana card.
Pritzker opens door for cannabis delivery in Illinois while touring 1st 'social equity' dispensary
Want your weed delivered like pizza? Pritzker says he's open to the idea.
Chicago non-profit launches holiday campaigns
CHICAGO (25 News Now) - A Chicago-based nonprofit launched a holiday fundraiser to make sure children had what they need in the classroom to succeed in the future. The campaign is called ‘Make a World of Difference’ and it was launched by Back 2 School America. Their goal for this holiday season is to lessen the burden on families and teachers by providing free school supplies to thousands of students.
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois
counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy
(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Staff shortages, increasing risks trigger protests by Pontiac prison staff
UPDATE: IDOC has provided 25 News with the following statement. The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) recognizes that our facility staff face demanding and challenging situations daily to make our state safer. We are deeply grateful for the service and sacrifice of all our frontline employees, particularly, those who bravely responded to the incident at Pontiac Correctional Center last month. Following the incident at Pontiac, security specialists from across the state were sent to the facility to conduct cell searches and inspections and an investigation is ongoing. The safety of all staff remains the Department’s top priority and we will continue to take all steps possible to keep our staff.
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
