Netflix's highly-anticipated docu-series, "Harry & Meghan," has plenty to say about the famous couple that royal fans have never heard before. It's safe to say that most of us know quite a bit about Prince Harry's family and childhood, seeing that he comes from one of the world's most famous families and grew up in the spotlight. As for Meghan Markle, though, there's a lot that the public doesn't know about her childhood. The Netflix series delves much deeper into her past and shows viewers how Meghan's childhood impacts the royal couple's relationship with Prince Harry's family.

1 DAY AGO