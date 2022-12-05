Read full article on original website
The Heartbreaking Death Of Whitney Thore's Mom, Babs
It's a sad day for the fans and the cast of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," as on December 8, Whitney Thore announced via Instagram that her mother, affectionately known as "Babs," died the day before at 76 due to a condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy. The devastating condition is incurable and can cause strokes, brain bleeds, and even dementia.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
12-Year-Old Dying Dog Eats McDonald’s Cheeseburger for the Last Time and Bids Her Four Legged Friends Goodbye
Emmie Nielsen, 23, infamous TikToker shared her last moments with Molly, her pet dog. The heartbreaking video went viral with over 3 million views and 24.6k comments. Pet owners filled the comment section with emotions as they sympathize with Emmie on her loss.
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
General Hospital Star Lisa LoCicero Honors Her Late Dad In An Unusual Way
Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) is a force of nature on "General Hospital." Although she's typically fearless, Heather Webber's recent re-appearance (now played by Alley Mills) sent chills down Olivia's spine (via Soaps.com). Prior to that instance, Olivia was shot, dealt with a biotoxin, stabbed, and was even once dosed with LSD. Elsewhere, Olivia protected her son, Leo, from his father's mobster lifestyle and duked it out with Port Charles' Mayor Lomax over a public breastfeeding controversy (via Soap Central).
Will Emma Samms Ever Bring Holly Back To General Hospital For Good?
Although she didn't know anything about Luke and Laura when she first started playing the character Holly Sutton on "General Hospital," actress Emma Samms has certainly become a fan favorite in the 40 years hence. The producers of "General Hospital" have strict Covid guidelines in place — so strict that...
How Julia Lemigova And Her Wife Joined The Real Housewives Of Miami - Exclusive Interview
Julia Lemigova has lived many lives — she's the former Miss USSR and a Miss Universe finalist, has worked as a model in Paris, and is now raising two daughters with her wife, former tennis pro Martina Navratilova. Lemigova spends her time between a farm with hundreds of animals and a home in Miami with her family. In 2021, she joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Miami" for its first season since 2013, and she caught plenty of drama in Season 4 of the reconfigured franchise.
The Little-Known Family Member Meghan Markle Is Incredibly Close With
Netflix's highly-anticipated docu-series, "Harry & Meghan," has plenty to say about the famous couple that royal fans have never heard before. It's safe to say that most of us know quite a bit about Prince Harry's family and childhood, seeing that he comes from one of the world's most famous families and grew up in the spotlight. As for Meghan Markle, though, there's a lot that the public doesn't know about her childhood. The Netflix series delves much deeper into her past and shows viewers how Meghan's childhood impacts the royal couple's relationship with Prince Harry's family.
Source Defends Harry And Meghan's Netflix Trailer Using 'Fake' Footage
Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced their Netflix documentary series, royals watchers have been bracing themselves for the worst. After the two trailers for "Harry & Meghan" dropped, their predictions grew even direr. During an appearance on GB News (via Express), royal biographer Tom Bower decried the "syrupy" preview with the "mournful, tearful" couple as nothing more than a front for a "vicious and poisonous" attack intended to "destroy the British royal family for revenge."
Days Of Our Lives Stars Stephen Nichols And Steve Burton Look Back At Decades Of Same-Soap Encounters
In 1988, actor Steve Burton stepped into the soap opera world for the very first time as Harris Michaels on "Days of Our Lives" (via Soaps She Knows). There, he met Stephen Nichols who'd been carving out his own daytime niche as Steve "Patch" Johnson since 1985, per Soap Central. After a brief stint, Burton played Jason Quartermaine on "General Hospital" for several years until a car accident caused Jason to permanently lose his memory. He changed his name to Jason Morgan and began working as a mafia enforcer.
Beloved Disneyland ride closing for refurbishment
Disneyland guests won’t be able to venture into the Temple of the Forbidden Eye for quite some time.
Alexandra Daddario's Enchanting Mayfair Witches Premiere Dress Confirms Lace Will Dominate 2023
It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).
