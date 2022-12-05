Get well soon, Leann Rimes! The singer posted a health update on Instagram, and revealed that she's canceling some upcoming shows. Leann spent the Thanksgiving holidays with family, including her husband Eddie Cibrian and his sons and parents. Eddie's ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, was meant to attend, but she revealed on Instagram that she was sick and couldn't join the family. Then, Leann shared that she too fell ill during the holiday and has been battling the flu ever since.

1 DAY AGO