Presque Isle, ME

WPFO

Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
BANGOR, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, Nov. 14-20, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Nov. 14-20, including the following. MARS HILL — Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin responded to a disturbance at a local school. A female showed up at the school to pick up her stepchild. The staff at the school advised the female smelled like alcohol and they were not letting her take the child. Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin arrived at the school and spoke with the female. At the end of Tr. Levesque’s investigation, he placed the female under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol. The female was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and operating after suspension.
HOULTON, ME
wabi.tv

Presque Isle man sentenced for 2019 double murder

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Aroostook County has been sentenced. 41-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday morning to one life sentence for the murder of Roger Ellis and one life sentence for the murder of Allan Curtis. Nightingale was...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WPFO

Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?

There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Authorities searching for missing St. George woman

SAINT GEORGE, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are searching for a missing 71-year old woman from St. George. According to the Maine Warden Service, Francine Laporte was reported missing by her husband Wednesday afternoon. He awoke to find his wife was not home. After several hours of her not returning he...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
wabi.tv

DHHS: “Sharp increase” in flu in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is experiencing a “sharp increase’ in flu activity statewide. That’s according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The Maine CDC says all 16 counties are seeing a sustained increase in flu activity - including 63 flu-related hospitalizations last week. That’s...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us

There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Mills announces $14M to support Maine’s Forest Industry

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has announced a new grant program to help 19 Maine Forestry Companies. A total of $14M will be shared by these companies as a part of the Forest Recovery Initiative which was announced last year to support Maine’s forest product industry and their employees.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Retiring state Rep. asks feds to put Maine's criminal justice system under review

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A retiring state lawmaker, who's been critical of Maine's criminal justice system, is now calling on the federal government to take action. Jeff Evangelos, a former Independent representative from Friendship, wrote a letter to the Department of Justice this week, formally asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to put the state's criminal justice system under "review and supervision."
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Governor Mills orders flags a half staff for Pearl Harbor Rememberance Day

Maine (WABI) - In accordance with a directive of the President, Governor Mills has ordered the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff today, Wednesday, December 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and issued the following statement:. “We pause in solemn remembrance of...
MAINE STATE

