HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Nov. 14-20, including the following. MARS HILL — Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin responded to a disturbance at a local school. A female showed up at the school to pick up her stepchild. The staff at the school advised the female smelled like alcohol and they were not letting her take the child. Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin arrived at the school and spoke with the female. At the end of Tr. Levesque’s investigation, he placed the female under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol. The female was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and operating after suspension.

HOULTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO