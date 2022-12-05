Read full article on original website
Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
