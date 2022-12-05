ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Charlie Brown Christmas Classic Not On Traditional TV In Louisiana

A Charlie Brown Christmas won't be airing on any national TV networks this year in SWLA. We have the details on how to watch them for free. The news of all the Charlie Brown holiday TV shows not being on traditional TV didn't go over well in the Oleander household. It's a tradition for myself, my wife, and our two kids to watch these classics together. If they take the original Rudolph off traditional TV, we riot.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Fall College Commencements – Class of 2022

Shouts out to The Class of 2022! Congratulations. Your perseverance and hard work have paid off, now it's time to get your reward. There are several colleges and universities in the state hosting Fall Commencement Ceremonies. Graduates deserve to have all their families and friends in attendance to witness the...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Voters In Georgia Send A Message And Make History

The most high-stakes runoffs in the last decade have finally been decided. The battle for what political party would have control of the United States Senate was at hand. The November 2022 Midterms for the seat did not declare a winner with 50% of the vote for the state, forcing the incumbent candidate, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, into a runoff with his Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy