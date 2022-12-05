Nike Officially Cuts Ties with Kyrie Irving

Nike announced the company has parted ways with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

November 2022 was easily the worst month of Kyrie Irving's professional career. Following a string of controversial remarks, the 7x NBA All-Star was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets, and his signature sneaker line was canceled.

One month after Nike suspended its relationship with Irving, the company officially announced that the two parties had parted ways. The move marks the end of one of the most popular basketball sneaker lines of all time.

Since returning from suspension, Irving has worn older models from his signature line. Additionally, his peers around the league have continued to wear shoes from the Nike Kyrie line.

After being Nike's golden goose for almost a decade, Irving is now a sneaker free agent. A few months ago, we discussed which companies might try to sign the polarizing point guard. However, that was well before Irving's controversial rhetoric offended and angered so many people.

Nike Kyrie 8

A detailed look at Kyrie Irving's canceled sneaker. @Sneakerologue

Nike's decision to cut ties with Irving did not come overnight. The cracks in the business relationship started during the Summer of 2021 when Irving accused the company of excluding him from the design of his eighth signature shoe.

The model was later rebranded the Nike Kyrie Infinity, and Irving wore it during his limited time on the court in the 2021-22 NBA season. Following the season, ESPN reported that Nike was unlikely to extend Irving's signature deal after the 2022-23 season.

Irving began the new year in a shoe he called the Nike Kyrie 8. However, all of his drama unfolded right before the scheduled launch of November 11, 2022. Nike promptly emailed stores and instructed them to remove any new merchandise from their sales floors.

Irving has no one to blame but himself for how he got here. Unfortunately for hoopers and fans, today's announcement marks the end of an era in basketball shoes. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for updates, news, and interviews.

