ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nike Officially Cuts Ties with Kyrie Irving

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORef8_0jXypnuD00

Nike announced the company has parted ways with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

November 2022 was easily the worst month of Kyrie Irving's professional career. Following a string of controversial remarks, the 7x NBA All-Star was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets, and his signature sneaker line was canceled.

One month after Nike suspended its relationship with Irving, the company officially announced that the two parties had parted ways. The move marks the end of one of the most popular basketball sneaker lines of all time.

Since returning from suspension, Irving has worn older models from his signature line. Additionally, his peers around the league have continued to wear shoes from the Nike Kyrie line.

After being Nike's golden goose for almost a decade, Irving is now a sneaker free agent. A few months ago, we discussed which companies might try to sign the polarizing point guard. However, that was well before Irving's controversial rhetoric offended and angered so many people.

Nike Kyrie 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAPoN_0jXypnuD00
A detailed look at Kyrie Irving's canceled sneaker.

@Sneakerologue

Nike's decision to cut ties with Irving did not come overnight. The cracks in the business relationship started during the Summer of 2021 when Irving accused the company of excluding him from the design of his eighth signature shoe.

The model was later rebranded the Nike Kyrie Infinity, and Irving wore it during his limited time on the court in the 2021-22 NBA season. Following the season, ESPN reported that Nike was unlikely to extend Irving's signature deal after the 2022-23 season.

Irving began the new year in a shoe he called the Nike Kyrie 8. However, all of his drama unfolded right before the scheduled launch of November 11, 2022. Nike promptly emailed stores and instructed them to remove any new merchandise from their sales floors.

Irving has no one to blame but himself for how he got here. Unfortunately for hoopers and fans, today's announcement marks the end of an era in basketball shoes. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for updates, news, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Ja Morant Loves Kobe's High-Top Shoes

What's the Future of Kobe's Nike Signature Shoe Line?

Top Ten Basketball Shoes for Holiday Gifts

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”

In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date

This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
hotnewhiphop.com

SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Release Date Revealed

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration is almost here. Jumpman fans have been patiently waiting for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration ever since it was revealed. Of course, SoleFly and Jordan Brand have worked together a ton in the past. Additionally, these collaborations have always had some unique storytelling.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
411
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy